MindPlus Healthcare and Divya Dutta Shine a Spotlight on Mental Fitness this World Mental Health Day

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 11: "On this World Mental Health Day, Mindplus with Divya Dutta (Bollywood celebrity) embarked on the journey of Demystifying Mental Fitness. Over 100 prominent personalities representing various social welfare clubs, educational institutions, and universities joined hands to listen to lend an ear, and acknowledge Ms.Divya Dutta's life journey, struggles and successes. She emphasized the importance of mental fitness in day to day life to cope up with routine hassles. Achieving success comes with a toll on mental well-being and hence we need to align ourselves & our lives to give importance to mental fitness. Dr. Kunal Kala, Founder & CEO, MindPlus asserted the need to check in with one's mental health andpromote the message "No Physical health without Mental health"."

World Mental Health Day, celebrated globally on October 10th each year, is a vital opportunity to unite in our commitment to addressing mental health challenges, reducing stigma, and fostering a culture of understanding, empathy, and support. MindPlus Healthcare celebrated the day with a thought provoking and open conversation around "Demystifying Mental Fitness".

The conversation welcomed inputs from our keynote speaker Divya Dutta who is a versatile actor, author, director and mental advocate, MindPlus Founder & CEO Kunal Kala and our esteemed guests including business leaders, educators, advocates from NGO's. Divya shared her personal experiences around mental health, importance of mental fitness and how "it's necessary to have your happiness quotient in check from time to time".

The discussion also comprised of a very interesting Q/A series where our guests and Ms Divya Dutta talked about how social media influences our mental health, the addiction scenarios of Punjab and how we can take care of our personal stressors. This was followed by a tour of the hospital with Ms Divya Dutta. She saw the inpatient wards and interacted with the staff and patients. She appreciated the modern facility and the holistic services that MindPlus offered to their patients.

MindPlus recognizes the significance of mental health and its impact on individuals, families, workplaces, and communities. We are committed to promoting "No Physical Health Without Mental Health" and will continue to work tirelessly to support those facing mental health issues. To know more about our organization contact us at 9988888971 or visit our website at www.info@mind.plus.

Website: www.mind.plus.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor