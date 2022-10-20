Mindspace REIT receives 5 Star GRESB Rating in Development Benchmark

Mindspace Business Parks REIT (BSE: 543217 | NSE: MINDSPACE) ('Mindspace REIT'), owner and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio, has achieved 5-Star Rating, scoring 94 out of 100, and has been ranked 4th in Asia Office for Development Benchmark, in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Assessment.

The entity has achieved 4-Star rating, scoring 81 out of 100 for Standing Investment Benchmark. The ratings by GRESB, which is a leading global ESG standard for real estate and infrastructure investments, provides validated ESG performance data and peer benchmarks for investors and managers to improve business intelligence, industry engagement and decision-making.

The integration of key aspects of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) into Mindspace REIT's business model, highlight its commitment to stakeholder engagement, inclusive growth, best-in-class environment practices and robust corporate framework.

The REIT's emphasis on strong ESG policies and exceptional risk management framework, have also been recognized by the GRESB assessment, which is reflected in the final scores.

Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB said, "Looking at this year's benchmark, the industry's embrace of ESG continues to be reflected in our strong participation numbers and increased data coverage, signalling that real assets investors and managers alike remain steadfast in their commitment to sustainability."

Vinod Rohira, Chief Executive Officer, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "Our constant efforts towards integrating ESG into the business, have helped us achieve 5 Star GRESB Rating in Development Benchmark and 4 Star for Standing Investment Benchmark. We have also emerged as one of the top developers in Asia. This rating recognizes not just our initiatives, but also considers stakeholders' confidence and contribution towards achieving our ESG purpose and we thank them for continuing to stay invested in our growth story."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor