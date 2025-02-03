Ministers from over 20 countries to attend India Energy Week

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Energy ministers from over 20 countries, including those from advanced economies, largest energy producers, countries of global south will be attending India Energy Week (IEW) here in the national capital from February 11-14, officials said.

Apart from ministers, foreign ambassadors, and Heads of leading International Organizations, 90 CEOs/Members of the executive board from some of the world's largest Fortune 500 energy companies will also attend the IEW 2025.

IEW, spanning over 1 lakh Sq mts, will be the second-largest energy event globally, in terms of participation, exhibition space and sessions.

Building on the success of the past two editions, inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third edition of IEW is set to solidify its position as a pivotal meeting place for the global energy industry.

As one of the first major energy events of 2025, it will set the tone for the industry for the rest of the year, addressing the most critical challenges and opportunities ahead.

IEW is taking place from February 11-14 in Yashobhoomi, the India's largest convention and exhibition centre, in Dwarka at the border of Delhi-Gurgaon.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Dkt Doto Mashaka Biteko Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Government of Tanzania, Yonis Ali Guedi Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Republic of Djibouti are amond the energy ministers attending the IEW.

Apart from Ministers, Heads of leading International Organizations including Jassim Al Shirawi, Secretary General, IEF and Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, OPEC has given the confirmation to attend this event.

90 CEOs/Members of the executive board from some of the world's largest Fortune 500 energy companies including Magda Chambriard, CEO, Petrobras, Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes, Izumi Kai, CEO, JERA Asia, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CE0, Upstream ADNOC will address the confrences during this four day event.

William Lin and Emeka Emembolu, EVP, BP group, Russell Hardy, Group CEO, Vitol, Arnaud Pieton, CEO Technip Energies, Girish Saligram President and CEO, Weatherford, Yoshinori Kanehana, Chairman, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Brian Moran, Chief Sustainability Officer, The Boeing Company and Hitesh Vaid, CFO, Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Ltd are also coming in this second-largest energy event globally.

IEW 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India and organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW will convene the global energy industry to address the most pressing challenges facing the sector, offering an influential platform for collaboration and innovation that will shape the future of energy worldwide.

The conference will also host 10 country pavilions from leading nations such as the US, UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.

