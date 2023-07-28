Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Mirae Asset Multicap Fund

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, has announced the launch of the Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks.

The NFO for the fund opens for subscription on July 28, 2023 and closes on August 11, 2023. The fund will be managed by Ankit Jain. The benchmark index for the fund will be the NIFTY 500 Multicap 50:25:25 TRI.

The minimum initial investment in the fund will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re. 1 thereafter.

Key Highlights:

- One of the investment options for investors with a 5-year plus horizon, who are looking to diversify their equity portfolio across the market cap or limit the number of schemes they have invested in, as it gives exposure across the market cap spectrum.

- Each category will have min. 25% and max. 50% allocation, translating to even participation across segments.

- Large cap investments will be in the Top 100 stocks by market capitalization, where the businesses are mature with dominant players, therefore offering relatively lower downside risk and volatility in comparison to mid and small cap.

- The mid cap comprises of the next 150 (101st to 250th) stocks by market capitalization, largely emerging businesses with reasonable valuations.

- The small cap comprises of the 251st stock and beyond by market capitalization, consisting of young and scalable businesses with unlocked potential. While these stocks may carry a higher downside risk, they also have higher alpha generating potential.

- The last 25% investments will be more tactical in nature, leveraging opportunities through dynamic allocation across market capitalizations.

The Mirae Asset Multicap Fund being capitalisation and sector agnostic offers investors the experience of staying invested across stocks and sectors that are experiencing the benefits of excellence as well as technological changes being ushered into the economy. This is also an opportunity for those investors who do not want their portfolio to be widely spread but enjoy the best of all sectors.

Ankit Jain, Fund Manager for Mirae Asset Multicap Fund said, "Right from the outset, it has been our endeavour to offer our investors various options that enable them to optimise their returns in line with their investment strategies. Mirae Asset Multicap Fund too follows a similar principle, by enabling investors to expand their investments across the market spectrum without necessitating the addition of multiple schemes. The Multicap fund invests in large cap, mid cap and small cap funds, leading to diversification of opportunities and risk, making it a dynamic option balancing risk and reward."

Jain, further added, "Despite the turbulence in the global economic environment, the Indian economy continues to charter an impressive growth-route, and the Mirae Asset Multicap Fund aims to capture and offer exciting positive developments across sectors to its investors."

The Mirae Asset Multicap Fund will be available to investors in both — Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Post the NFO, the Minimum Additional Purchase Amount will be Rs 1000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter.

DISCLAIMERS & PRODUCT LABEL:

NSE Indices Ltd Disclaimer: NSE INDICES LIMITED do not guarantee the accuracy and/or the completeness of the Index or any data included therein and NSE INDICES LIMITED shall have not have any responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED does not make any warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by the Issuer, owners of the product(s), or any other person or entity from the use of the Index or any data included therein. NSE INDICES LIMITED makes no express or implied warranties, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the index or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, NSE INDICES LIMITED expressly disclaim any and all liability for any claims, damages or losses arising out of or related to the Products, including any and all direct, special, punitive, indirect, or consequential damages (including lost profits), even if notified of the possibility of such damages

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third party and publicly available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Please consult your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

The Product Labelling assigned during the NFO is based on internal assessment of the scheme characteristics or model portfolio, and the same may vary post NFO when the actual investments are made.

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking

- To generate long term appreciation/income

- Investments predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of large cap/mid cap and small cap companies

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor