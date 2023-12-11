Mithoon dedicates ITA award to wife Palak Muchhal, says ‘Kyunki tum hi ho!’

New Delhi (India), December 11:Melodious power couple composer Mithoon and singer Palak Muchhal took to the stage together again as winners at the recent Indian Television Awards (ITA) at Filmcity with super-excited fans cheering for their favourite celebs walking the red carpet.

Mithoon, whose Gadar 2 songs are still making waves the world over, dedicated the award to his wife Palak, who dedicated her special award to him and sang Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Gadar 2 and Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2.

“I am blessed that Gadar 2 is so loved by the audiences. Saeed Quadri Sahab's lyrics were so amazing that they stood up to the original Anand Bakshi ji's lyrics. He is as much a recipient of the award as me. It was a great responsibility and I am glad I could do justice to it. Aashiqui 2, earlier, was as big a responsibility.”

The soft-spoken Mithoon also took this musical opportunity to express his love for his wife, Palak. “I dedicate my success to Palak as she is my life partner; my credit and happiness are as much hers as they are mine. Kyunki tum hi ho…” Palak beamed at the compliment.

Looks like in the song of life, love is the melody for Mithoon and Palak!

In the symphony of their remarkable musical journey, Mithoon and Palak Muchhal once again struck the perfect chord of success at the Indian Television Awards. As they basked in the glow of their well-deserved recognition, their dedication to each other and their craft shone brightly. Mithoon’s gracious acknowledgment of the collaborative effort behind his acclaimed compositions and his heartfelt dedication to Palak underscored the harmonious partnership they share on and off the stage. As the melodies of Gadar 2 and Aashiqui 2 continue to resonate worldwide, it is evident that, for Mithoon and Palak, love remains the enduring and enchanting refrain in the beautiful song of their lives.

