Mitocon Biomed Hosts Exclusive Events on Thread Lift Innovations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Mitocon Biomed, dedicated to providing exceptional health and beauty treatments, celebrated a remarkable series of events on November 29th, 2024, at The Hilton Mumbai and on November 30th, 2024, at Le Meridien Delhi. These gatherings showcased the evolution of Aptos thread lifting techniques, highlighting their transformative impact on modern aesthetic practices through the innovative NAMICA Technology Threads.

The events aimed to advance the thread lift technique by offering a scientific perspective on the new generations of threads that are rapidly gaining popularity in India. Engaging discussions revolved around the unique benefits of thread lifting, particularly its precision and minimally invasive nature, distinguishing it from other aesthetic procedures.

A standout moment of the events was a live demonstration that illustrated the effectiveness and versatility of the Aptos Combination Treatment and Sole Rhinoplasty Method. Experts explored how Aptos techniques harmoniously integrate with other non-surgical procedures, enhancing results and boosting patient satisfaction. The event wrapped up with a dynamic panel discussion featuring leading voices in the field, who explored the latest trends, challenges, and exciting opportunities in non-surgical aesthetics, with a special emphasis on the bright future of thread lifting.

Jinang Dhami, Managing Director of Mitocon Biomed, expressed optimism, stating, "We recognize that beauty and healthcare are personal journeys, and we are dedicated to creating a safe and nurturing environment for everyone. Through ongoing collaboration and innovation, we are excited to shape the future of aesthetic treatments. Our commitment to advancing the industry with cutting-edge solutions ensures we meet the evolving needs of our clientele."

The events in Mumbai and Delhi featured a distinguished lineup of experts in aesthetic medicine, including Dr. George Sulamanidze, MD, PhD, the visionary behind Aptos Threads; Dr. Albina Kajaia, MD, PhD, a skilled trainer and thought leader; Dr. Deniz Demiryurek, MD, PhD, a professor of anatomy; and Dr. Konstantin Sulamanidze, a renowned plastic aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, along with other esteemed guests.

Excitingly, NAMICA Technology Threads were officially introduced as the world's first long-lasting solid biosimulator threads designed for facial applications. These groundbreaking threads are set to revolutionize aesthetic treatments by providing sustained hydration and rejuvenation through long-lasting Hyaluronic Acid (HA) release. Their targeted delivery system ensures precise treatment in specific areas, while advanced technology allows for the gradual and controlled release of active ingredients. Together, these innovations offer a remarkable skin-lifting effect, resulting in lasting improvements and enriched facial aesthetics.

Mitocon Biomed is committed to helping clients look and feel their best through a range of health and beauty services. Specializing in aesthetic surgery, the company boasts a team of experienced professionals passionate about helping clients achieve their desired appearance. Understanding that beauty and healthcare are unique to each individual, they provide a safe and supportive environment for all, ensuring that every client feels empowered, accepted, and beautifulregardless of who they are or how they identify.

