Mizoram, Arunachal seek extra Central funds for infra development in pre-budget meeting

Aizawl/Itanagar, Jan 11 Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers-in charge of Finance from various states and Union Territories attended the pre-Budget consultation meeting held in New Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh governments during the meeting have demanded additional financial assistance from the Centre to further strengthen their infrastructural projects.

An official in Aizawl said that Mizoram Minister Vanlalthlana participated in the pre-budget consultation meeting held on Saturday with states and Union Territories under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vanlalthlana was accompanied by the Deputy Secretary of the Finance Department, Rosiamliana.

An official in Itanagar said that Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, during the pre-budget consultation, requested the Union Finance Minister Sitharaman to support the state's key infrastructure priorities while underlining its strong record of fiscal discipline.

The pre-Budget consultation meeting is held annually ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget to gather inputs from all the states and Union Territories.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, scheduled to be presented on February 1, 2026, with representatives sharing their priorities and suggestions.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, attended the meeting, along with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and several Chief Ministers, including those of Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Deputy Chief Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana were also present, besides Finance Ministers from various states and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the Budget session of Parliament will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2.

In a social media post, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the first phase of the Budget session will conclude on February 13, and the Parliament will reassemble for the second phase on March 9.

Union Minister Rijiju had said the Budget session is a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance.

He added that on the recommendation of the Central government, President Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.

