MJ Gorgeous Makeup and Academy awarded with prestigious IFA Awards 2021

recently announced that the company has received IFA Awards 2021, Best Make-up Artist & Makeup Academy based out of Bangalore.

The prestigious IFA awards were felicitated by Sonu Sood in New Delhi.

Earlier MJ Gorgeous Makeup & Academy has bagged Top Makeup Academy for Personal grooming by Knowledge Review Magazine 2020.

MJG (MJ Gorgeous Makeup & Academy) is one of the fastest growing makeup destinations in India. "Professional Makeup Artistry has become a great career choice and they are seeing a great surge in demand for professional makeup courses," says MJ Co-Founder and Senior Makeup Artist - MJ.

Commenting on the Award, MJ said "This award is a great boost to all the hard work our team has done in the past few years." She further adds that MJ Gorgeous has always focused on Quality and not quantity. Being ISO-9001 (2015) Certified Company, its primary focus is to give its clients an extreme sense of joy and pampering which will boost their self-confidence.

They have 4 pillars of their company

1. , which covers from Bridal Makeup, Party Makeup to fashion and creative makeup used for media.

2. , they offer International Certification for these makeup courses to give that extra edge to their students with intensive practical experience. They want women to be financially and emotionally independent.

3. , this is one of the fastest growing pillars, with more and more clients coming forward to learn makeup and hair to look more confident. This is a private workshop totally customized for individual clients.

4. Women Counselling: This is a women-led organization and as part of their CSR activity they offer absolutely free women's counseling for anyone who walks in. Sometimes they just want to be heard.

They have Engineers, Dentists, and IT Professionals coming to them for Professional Makeup courses who want to switch their careers. Post lockdown many got time to introspect and want to quit 9 X 5 jobs.

"We are taking this responsibly and do a detailed career counseling before enrolling our students," said Vibhu Vaibhava, Co-Founder of MJ Gorgeous Makeup & Academy.

Wedding Industry took a blow during lock-downs and still trying to emerge from the losses. The team from MJ Gorgeous Makeup & Academy traveled across the country for Bridal Makeup projects and attended Micro Weddings. They did not shut down! They are thankful that this business continues to thrive. Bridal Makeup is not the same as it was 5 years ago, Clients are demanding, and they need top service with a great customer experience, said MJ.

"Indian Makeup Industry has a very bright future and everyone who is creative and extremely hard working will do well," adds Vibhu Vaibhava Co-Founder of MJ Gorgeous Makeup & Academy.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor