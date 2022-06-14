MMA 1 Federation launched by leading MMA promoter Mohamedali Budhwani

A group of sports enthusiasts launched Mixed Martial Arts Federation-- 'MMA 1 Federation'-- constituted under the chairmanship of Amin Pathan (Vice president of Rajasthan Cricket Association).

The sport of MMA hones the fighting spirit in each one of us, along with training of the mind that helps bring discipline, enhanced strength and improve an individual's abilities over a period of time.

"Sport is an extremely important component for the overall development of our nation. Inspired by our PM Modi's 'Khelo India' program, to take his vision further and to promote sports and fitness in the country, we want to encourage the sport of MMA which is within reach with students of every strata of our society, as we do not charge any fees for the training," announced Mohamedali Budhwani, the President of MMA.

"The masses are unaware of what this combat sport (Mixed Martial Arts) actually is about. Though other sports like cricket, kabaddi, and football are widely known. Hence the Federation aims to educate the masses about MMA sport that is within the reach of an athlete who even belongs to the middle class or the lower strata," said Sudhir Padiyar, Vice Chairman, Advisory Board.

"We are cognizant of the financial hardships that our most of the athletes would be facing and consequently have decided that none of the athletes would have to pay any fees to be associated with the federation which is shortly coming up with several programs which will benefit the MMA officials and athletes of our country. The Federation has tied up with several Corporates to fund the training programme of the athletes," revealed Mohamedali Budhwani.

MMA 1 Federation comprises of Shuja Ali (General Secretary), Shekhar Menon (Legal Counsel), Purvesh Shelatkar (Chairman Advisory Board), Sudhir Padiyar (Vice Chairman Advisory Board), Farhan Sheikh (National Commissioner), Suhail Syed (Advisor Sales, Marketing) and Naghma Khan (President - Sales Marketing and promotion).

As regards the sustainability of providing free training to every athlete, the federation has managed to garner the support of companies like Toyam Industries Ltd, Kumite 1 League, Oneway Films Pvt Ltd, P&M (Pan-India legal firm), Think out Of the Box and Shaaz Media Entertainment to help the federation follow compliance, build the sport and athlete visibility, to meet its financial requirements.

The Federation also felicitated Bharat Khandare, the first Indian to be a part of UFC and Irfan Khan (National award winner). Well-known standup comedian Suresh Menon graced the occasion and extended his support to the federation.

