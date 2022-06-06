Mobisafar Services Private Limited partners with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd for providing banking services on PAN INDIA basis by Sharman Joshi

Suryoday Small Finance bank, one of India's leading small finance bank, today announced its partnership with Mobisafar to provide banking services through all Mobisafar's franchisees and Business Correspondent network across India.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening financial inclusion by providing key banking services, digitally to the underbanked customers even at the remotest parts of the country. Mobisafar through its 1.38 lacs Banking Mitra's would help facilitate onboarding new customers in Suryoday Small Finance Bank, digitally through eKYC and enabling banking services like savings account opening, deposit/withdrawal of money, balance enquiry etc.

Suryoday Small finance has been actively educating and promoting the benefits of social security schemes like PMSBY, PMJJBY & APY. Mobisafar would further enable more underbanked customers to take benefit of these schemes through the partnership.

Narayan Rao, Chief Services Officer, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said " SSFB has been an frontrunner / active participant in enabling financial inclusion through our various initiatives. We are very excited to partner with Mobisafar since we believe that this would further our objective of providing access to banking services to the underbanked and serving them more meaningfully "

Commenting on this tieup, Abhishek Kumar Pandey, Managing Director & CEO, Mobisafar Services Private Limited said, "We are happy and honored to announce this partnership with Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd which enables us to having Banking BC point services across our Mobisafar MITRA's on a Pan India basis. We are well on track with respect to our growth strategy to increase our Active Mobisafar MITRA's to 2,50,000 by March 2023 and to 7,50,000 by March 2026. This tie up further ensures scalability to our growth model as we would be able to on-board and activate Banking services at our Mobisafar MITRA's

He further added " Our MITRA's are aligned with Government's vision of Financial, Social and Digital Inclusion by reaching out to the remotest parts of the country where basic banking services are not available. Our Mobisafar MITRA's acts as a one stop shop for the local customers offering them a bouquet of services and thus providing them the convenience, at the same time aiding them with Financial, Social and Digital Inclusion."

Vishal (Chief information Officer), SSFB said "This partnership brings capabilities to onboard partners for end-to-end servicing of customers digitally, will leverage on opening banking stack that we have invested in

Mobisafar intends to deliver Bio-metric enabled Digital Banking services at our Mobisafar MITRA's along with the Bank to enable unmatched reach in remotest parts of the country as well as access to a unique untapped customer base and help them to access the Banking services along with other multiple services.

Mobisafarhas played a vital role during pandemic acting as a Direct Benefit Transfer collection point and ensuring that the continuous Banking services being available to citizens.

