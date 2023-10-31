Mohanlal and Joshy Reunite After 8 Years for 'Rambaan', Producer Shailesh R Singh Says That Everyone Is Going To Like The Pan-India Film

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 31: In a much-anticipated reunion, the Malayalam film industry's iconic actor Mohanlal and the celebrated director Joshy have come together once again, eight years after their blockbuster 'Run Baby Run' released. The excitement and anticipation surrounding their latest collaboration, 'Rambaan' is at an all-time high, and the recent title launch event further cemented the belief that this movie is destined to be a game-changer in the Indian cinema Landscape.

The directorial prowess of Joshy combined with the unmatched acting talent of Mohanlal has produced timeless classics in the past, and fans are eager to witness the magic they'll create this time around.

Adding to the allure of 'Rambaan' is its masterful script, penned by none other than the enigmatic Chembosky and Chemban Vinod Jose.

Under the banners of Chembosky Motion Pictures, Einstin Media, and Nextel Studios, the movie is jointly produced by Shailesh R Singh, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Einstin Zac Paul, uniting to craft a cinematic marvel that's set to redefine Malayalam cinema's storytelling.

Talking about the movie, one of the producers of the film Shailesh R Singh said, "Rambaan' is not just another regional film but it's an ambitious project with a pan-India appeal. The movie will break the language barriers and leave a mark on audiences across the country".

The ensemble of talents is nothing short of extraordinary, with Sameer Thahir on board as the Director of Photography, the music composed by the talented Vishnu Vijay, costumes designed by Mashar Hamsa, makeup artistry by Ronex Xavier, and editing by Vivek Harshan. Each member of this team brings a wealth of expertise and creativity, promising a visual and storytelling spectacle.

Notably, 'Rambaan' is not just another regional film, it's an ambitious project with a pan-India appeal. The movie will break the language barriers and leave a mark on audiences across the country. With a stellar cast and an intriguing storyline, it's set to be a cinematic extravaganza that will be cherished by audiences across thr country from the North to the South.

The movie 'Rambaan' is slated to commence filming in the middle of 2024, with a tentative release planned to coincide with the festivities of Vishu or Easter in 2025, promising a cinematic treat for audiences during the celebratory season.

With the successful title launch of 'Rambaan' it is evident that this movie is set to take the industry by storm. The film promises a captivating and emotionally charged narrative that will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds, making it one of the most anticipated releases in recent memory. As fans eagerly await more updates and the eventual release of 'Rambaan', the Indian film industry is buzzing with excitement, gearing up for a cinematic experience like no other.

