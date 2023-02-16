Mohit Jesswani Launched A Self-Love Campaign During Valentine’s Week

New Delhi (India), February 16: A lot of sentences start with ‘I am’. I am fat, I am beautiful, I am scared, I am happy and so on. But what if those two words become a sentence of their own? A professional host, motivational speaker and rising life coach, Mohit Jesswani, has given these two words the meaning of their own. With Valentine’s week nearing us, Mohit Jesswani offers a new outlook towards these seven days where you focus on self-love instead of focusing on someone else.

I AM was a seven-day campaign where each special day he celebrated in a unique way that promotes self-love, self-acceptance and self-empathy. “This campaign is about my journey from a fat and lazy brat to now a confident public speaker. Just like how I changed myself to be a better version of myself, I want to encourage others who want to go through a similar journey,” Mohit Jesswani says. Starting with the rose day, the motto of the celebration will be self-love. “Instead of focusing on whether she loves me or she loves me not, we will focus on do we love ourselves. The other days’ work on a similar theme. For example, on Promise Day which is the last day before Valentine’s Day, we will make promises to ourselves instead of others,” the anchor states.

On how he came up with the idea of the campaign, Mohit Jesswani reveals that it was his own transformation journey that inspired him. “Even though I was mischievous as a kid, I did not stand out in the crowd. And I was also trolled a lot due to my weight. But as I started working on myself, I realized that the one person who should love me is myself.”

