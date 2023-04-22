Mohit Yadav Invites IT Security Aspirants For A Cyber Security Course In Summer Training At Craw Security

The initiative aims to help students explore the emerging career option of ethical hacking

New Delhi (India), April 22: As Ethical Hacking emerges as a lucrative career option in 2023, Mohit Yadav offers an exclusive Summer Internship and Training program to IT security aspirants at Craw Security. The cybersecurity course in summer training is aimed at helping students learn the art and science of ethical hacking, making them capable of tackling mainstream cyberattacks at multiple levels.

India’s Struggle With Cybersecurity

While the ongoing digital revolution in India has led to the emergence of multiple opportunities across all sectors, it has also worsened the danger of cyberattacks. Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology, informed the Parliament last year about the number of cybersecurity cases reaching 13.91 lacs. The Indian government keeps taking preventive measures to keep its citizens safe from cyberattacks, the latest action being a ban on 94 online loan apps and 138 online betting apps. However, the battle continues, and the need for skilled cybersecurity experts increases.

Craw Security’s Contribution To Ensuring Digital Security

Craw Security is a noted Cybersecurity training and certification provider in the country. Founded by Mohit Yadav, the institution focuses on training new-age Ethical Hackers and helping IT aspirants build their careers in the field of cybersecurity.

Craw Security offers diploma and certification courses designed by industry experts with years of experience. These courses deal with multiple aspects of cybersecurity, including:

Python Programming Course

Basic Networking Course

Linux Essentials Course

Certified Ethical Hacking Course

Penetration Testing Course

Cyber Forensics Investigation

Bug Bounty Hunting Course

Mobile Application Security Course

Endpoint Security Course

These courses are offered online and offline, depending on the students’ convenience. Moreover, the institution has been awarded a certification of appreciation by FutureSkills Prime, A MeitY – NASSCOM, Digital Skilling Initiative, for its initiatives regarding the promotion of NASSCOM certifications.

The Summer Internship And Training Program 2023

Considering the need for skilled cybersecurity experts and the growing popularity of Ethical Hacking as a career choice, Mohit Yadav has designed a summer internship and training program 2023 edition at Craw Security. This program will focus on offering certification and diploma courses to freshers willing to enter the IT security sector and aspirants wanting to change their career paths.

The summer internship in the Ethical Hacking course will be offered both on-premise and online, depending on the preferences and convenience of the students. Mohit Yadav will also provide job opportunities to deserving students, giving them much-needed practical exposure to the world of Ethical Hacking as they learn cybersecurity courses in summer training.

Along with providing the students with the benefits of summer training in cybersecurity courses, such as an internship letter and a certificate, Craw Security’s program will include the latest curriculum dealing with modern technologies. The institution has equipped itself with tools and interactive videos to enhance the Ethical Hacking course sessions.

Discussing the need for such initiatives in the interest of India’s digital security, Mohit Yadav says, “The only way to beat a hacker is to be more skilled and intelligent than them. Our summer internship and training program is dedicated to helping students spend their summers more productively while understanding the importance of cybersecurity in the country. We hope this initiative is successful in producing some of the most valuable Ethical Hackers in India!”

Craw Security in Singapore

Looking at the growth and success of Craw Security in India, Mohit Yadav has decided to scale his venture by expanding to Singapore. Craw Security now has a branch set up in Singapore to continue training IT security aspirants and Ethical Hackers of the future. The initiative intends to spread the company’s word and awareness regarding cybersecurity attacks on a global stage.

