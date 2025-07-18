Moksha Media Group Appointed Digital Communication Partner for BLR Airport’s Commercial Offerings

New Delhi [India], July 18:Moksha Media Production Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as one of the digital communication partners for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The agency will be responsible for managing digital communications related to the commercial offerings at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

This appointment comes following a multi-agency pitch process, with Moksha Media being selected for its integrated capabilities across strategy, content, and digital media.

Under this engagement, Moksha will lead social media management, content creation, digital campaigns, and brand storytelling related to the commercial experiences at BLR Airport, including retail, dining, services, and other non-aero offerings. The focus is to enhance passenger engagement and drive visibility for the airport's commercial ecosystem.

Asher Gianchandani, CEO of Moksha Media Productions, said: “To be associated with a marquee brand like BIAL is an exciting milestone. We look forward to creating memorable digital narratives that bring the commercial offerings at BLR Airport closer to travellers and enhance the airport's brand experience.”

BLR Airport, operated by BIAL, is known for its world-class infrastructure, innovation, and customer-centric approach. This partnership with Moksha is expected to support the continued evolution of its commercial storytelling across digital and social platforms.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor