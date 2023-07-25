Monah Al Jneibi- Building a community of meaningful relationships and reshaping the social media landscape

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 25: Various online platforms have completely changed how individuals connect, communicate, and share information worldwide. Over the past two decades, social media networks have seen an incredible increase in popularity, revolutionising how we communicate, obtain information, and conduct business. According to DataReportal April 2023 global overview, more than half of the world (60 per cent) now uses Social media accounting to around 4.80 billion users, with 150 million new users within the last 1 year.

In the midst of this digital revolution and the new age of social media, there is one upcoming social media app- BFF Gram that aspires to bring pathbreaking & transformative changes in the way people interact online, founded by Monah Al Jneibi, an Emirati by origin with UK roots.

She shared “The story behind the business idea is based on my 13 years of experience in Knowledge Management (KM). KM entails the understanding of capturing and sharing knowledge. The aim is to encourage individuals of the public to capture their knowledge in an interactive application.”

Research shows that most social networking applications focus on one or two aspects of Knowledge Management. However, the end goal of BFF Gram is to combine most aspects of KM incorporated with concepts like European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) and Self Awareness.

Having struggled with early life adversities of being a single parent, Monah had always been determined to bring her vision to life and be a successful business owner. Committed to this project for 5+years, she had to overcome various obstacles such as outsourcing the development of the application and recruiting team members for the different roles at different stages of the project.

Monah is the first woman who has founded a social media app and has been recognised globally for her efforts and contributions. Monah was one of the ‘51 Emirati Women Achievers in 2022’ and will be receiving the prestigious honours of being one of the ‘ 200 Global Inspirational Leaders’ and ‘Asian’s 100 Women Power Leaders’ in September 2023 by White Page International.

Monah's expertise in strategy, human capital, and knowledge management extends beyond her professional and academic work. She has developed her skills by taking prestigious courses and conferences, such as the Entrepreneurship Programme at Wharton University in the United States. Monah mixes theoretical knowledge with real-world experience, enabling her to make decisions that will help BFF Gram succeed.

Her aspirations are as bold as they are motivating. Monah aims to create a concept that goes beyond what traditional businesses have to offer and does away with intrusive personalised ads for individual gain. She aspires to go down in history as the first woman to create a global social networking application, forever altering the connectivity landscape.

BFF Gram is the first social platform to be squarely focused on the building and sharing of meaningful knowledge. Built around the core vision of providing the right knowledge, at the right time, to the right person and empowering them to make better decisions and - ultimately - help in leading more meaningful and fulfilling lives.

In the words of its founder, Monah Al Jneibi- “BFF Gram aims to be one of the most popular social networking platforms globally after launching in the UK. This multi-feature application will be known for its family/friends/advisors' networking capabilities."

Know more about the revolutionary platform of BFF gram by visiting their website www.bffgram.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor