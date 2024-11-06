Monalisa Hazarika Crowned Mrs. India International World 2024 at Mrs. India Inc Season 5 Grand Finale

PNN

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 6: In a dazzling ceremony at the grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 5, Monalisa Hazarika has been crowned Mrs. India International World 2024. This prestigious title empowers her to represent India at the upcoming Mrs. International World pageant, where she will showcase the beauty, strength, and rich cultural heritage of Indian women.

The event was a celebration of grace, talent, and empowerment, highlighting the commitment of contestants to social causes and community service. Monalisa's inspiring journey through the competition showcased her passion and dedication, making her a standout ambassador for married women across the nation.

"I am deeply honoured to be crowned Mrs. India International World 2024," said Monalisa Hazarika. "This title is not just a personal achievement; it is a platform to advocate for women's empowerment and to raise awareness about important issues. I look forward to representing India on the international stage and sharing our vibrant culture with the world."

Mohini Sharma, National Director of Mrs. India Inc, expressed her pride in Monalisa's achievement. "Monalisa's victory exemplifies the spirit of resilience and empowerment that we promote through Mrs. India Inc," she stated. "We believe in celebrating the incredible stories of married women, and Monalisa truly embodies this mission. We are excited to support her as she embarks on her journey to Mrs. International World."

Mrs. India Inc is committed to being more than just a beauty pageant; it is a movement that celebrates the growth, empowerment, and inspiring journeys of women who are making a difference in their communities. Monalisa Hazarika will undoubtedly carry these values forward as she represents India internationally.

