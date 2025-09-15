MoneyHero Group Accelerates HR Transformation with Workday and EZE Cloud Consulting

BusinessWire India

San Francisco (California) [US] / Singapore / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: EZE Cloud Consulting SG Pte Ltd ("EZE Cloud Consulting"), a boutique yet global official Workday Services and Sales Partner, proudly announces the successful deployment of Workday for MoneyHero Group (NASDAQ: MNY) ("MoneyHero"), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Philippines.

MoneyHero engaged EZE Cloud Consulting to implement a single-phased Workday deployment focusing on Human Capital Management (HCM) and Talent Management enabling a streamlined and connected HR digital ecosystem for its organisation, which has 450 employees across the APAC region.

EZE Cloud Consulting utilised its Ignite Lite deployment methodology to provide a fast and cost-effective Workday HCM go-live for MoneyHero in 14 weeks. This approach combines a pre-configured solution with local expertise, enabling a rapid deployment aligned with Workday GO. This helped MoneyHero quickly unlock value at scale, meeting the growing demand from fast-moving organisations for scalable HR digital solutions that deliver rapid results.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said, "At MoneyHero, our commitment to scale and sustainability starts with our people. Workday provides a unified platform that empowers us to manage, engage, develop and grow talent with a strong focus on innovation and commitment to excellence. With the support of EZE Cloud's expertise and technology, we are confident this transformation will strengthen the alignment between our people strategy and business goals, setting the stage for continued success across the region."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with EZE Cloud Consulting on this critical initiative. Implementing Workday HCM will enable us to unify our HR processes across multiple jurisdictions, enhance employee experience, and support our continued growth throughout Greater Southeast Asia. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey," said Monica Agarwal, Group Head of People and Talent, MoneyHero.

"We are excited to partner with MoneyHero in this transformative journey to optimise their HR and talent management capabilities," said Damodar Pai, Founder & Co-CEO, EZE Cloud Consulting. "Our approach ensured a rapid deployment with integrated solutions that meet the dynamic needs of MoneyHero's regional operations."

Sandeep Sharma, Co-CEO & Board Member, EZE Cloud Consulting, added, "This project highlights our commitment to delivering tailored Workday solutions that drive efficiency and empower our clients across Asia. The undoubtedly successful rollout for MoneyHero demonstrates EZE Cloud's expertise in managing complex integrations and multi-country setups for Workday."

