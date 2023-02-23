Monginis brings its signature treats to commuters at 10 new metro station stores

Monginis, the renowned bakery and confectionery brand, is taking its sweet treats to new heights by opening 10 new outlets across the two new Mumbai metro lines with 5 stores already operational and the remaining 5 stores launching in the coming weeks and will be open during the metro's operating hours.

This marks a significant expansion for the brand as it ventures into a new retail channel, providing commuters with a convenient and delicious experience while they commute in the new Metros. Ayyappan Swamy, National Head for Franchise and Marketing mentioned "The brand's expansion in Mumbai through the metro stations is a clear indication of Monginis' commitment to providing its customers with convenient and accessible options to enjoy their treats."

The new outlets, which will be the first of their kind at metro stations in the city, will offer a wide range of Monginis' signature baked goods and confectionery items, including cakes, pastries, savouries, breads and chocolates. Commuters will be able to indulge in a variety of sweet treats, perfect for satisfying their cravings while on the go. The outlets will also feature some of Monginis' new and seasonal items, ensuring that there is something new to try each time.

With this new retail channel, Monginis hopes to reach a larger and diverse customer base by tapping into the captive audience of daily commuters. The new outlets are strategically located at the metro stations, making it easy for commuters to shop, thus providing a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience.

Monginis, with Consultation from Roman Group, has secured the contract to operate outlets at the new Mumbai Metro Lines. Roman Group, a retail consulting firm, helped bring a variety of brands to the metro stations. Transit Retail is viewed as a valuable opportunity by the Director of Roman Group, Rahul Desai, as it allows brands to expand their reach and interact with customers in unique ways. The new metro infrastructures, as stated by Ameya Jadhav, create an environment for customers to engage with products and brands like never before.

The launch of the Monginis outlets at the Mumbai metro stations is a game-changer for both commuters and the brand. It will provide commuters with a convenient and delicious shopping experience and give Monginis the opportunity to reach a large and diverse customer base through this new retail channel.

