Monish Pattipati expands his horizon as an entrepreneur by undertaking multiple businesses

New Delhi (India), April 17: As we advance with time, we have seen several innovations in the digital world. It is a proven fact that digital media always plays a crucial role in reaching a wider audience, thus resulting in massive business expansion and development. The last few years have seen a tremendous boom in e-commerce, where online shopping has become more accessible and made life easy than before. Monish Pattipati, an affluent entrepreneur, has built a successful business empire with ‘Pick N Hook’, an e-commerce portal incorporated in 2016.

Monish hails from Ongole, the largest city in the Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. Being raised in a family of entrepreneurs, it was no surprise for Monish to carry the legacy of being a successful businessman.

Monish always had a keen eye for exploring and entering different businesses. Therefore, along with handling the family business, he also chose to start his own venture, Pick N Hook. The idea of ‘Pick N Hook’ came to his mind while he was in the second year of his BBA. Interestingly, Monish believed that the reason behind naming the e-commerce platform ‘Pick N Hook’ is that once the customers pick the products from the online portal, they would get hooked to their services. This enormous e-commerce platform has a variety of products ranging from electronic gadgets, home appliances, apparel, and beauty care for all customers, not leaving behind an array of products exclusively for kids too.

In the last few years, Mr. Monish Pattipati has taken the e-commerce platform to newer heights. Starting from zero to expanding and flourishing in the business, Monish has come a long way and set a milestone in his professional career. Apart from the online portal, he owns a production house named MP Arts, where he produced the film ‘Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki’ directed by Chanakya Chinna in the year 2022.

Speaking about his passion for films, Monish says, “I have always been fascinated by cinema. Acting was never my forte, so I focussed on starting a production house in order to produce content-driven films and shows to entertain the audience.” The entrepreneur-turned-producer aims to bring the best talents to the forefront by allowing new-age actors to be featured in films and shows. As a producer, Monish believes in investing money in projects that run high on content.

Not just this, Mr. Monish is on a quest to expand his businesses across different horizons. He has already ventured into real estate with Paanya Properties Pvt. Ltd, and has a software and website development company called Tek MPaas, providing one-stop solutions to startups. Monish aims to leave no stone unturned to expand his business by investing in various tech startups across India.

