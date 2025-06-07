Morari Bapu Becomes An Inspiration For Environmental Action

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 7: The tree plantation undertaken at Bhavnagar Airport on World Environment Day inspires widespread tree-planting

Ishwaria: A tree plantation drive, undertaken by renowned spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Bhavnagar Airport on the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday, has already catalysed further environmental action.

Morari Bapu, respected globally for spreading the values of truth, love, and compassion through Ram Katha, is also deeply conscious of environmental responsibilities. In fact, he recently conducted a Ram Katha in Rajkot dedicated entirely to the cause of trees and environmental awareness.

At Thursday's event, after planting saplings alongside local authorities at the Bhavnagar Airport, Morari Bapu inquired about the potential for further tree plantation across unused spaces in the area. His call to expand the green cover sparked an immediate response. Soon after the event, organisers of a senior citizens' home in Rajkot were contacted, and by Friday, inspired by Bapu's call, they launched a large-scale drive to plant hundreds of trees.

According to Nilesh Vavadiya, Vijay Dobaria and Mittal Khemani of the senior citizens' home, took swift action and turned the inspiration into impact within 24 hours. Thus, what began as a symbolic gesture on World Environment Day has grown into a full-scale movement, with hundreds of trees now being planted across various locations.

