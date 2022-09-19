Morari Bapu pays courtesy visit to Zanzibar President, Hindu temple

September 19: Respected Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha was organised in Zanzibar in East Africa’s Tanzania from September 10 to 18. This was the first time a Ram Katha took place at Zanzibar. The Katha was presented in front of a large audience comprising devotees from Dar es Salaam, Nairobi, India, IS, the UK, and other places.

On Saturday afternoon, Morari Bapu visited a Hindu temple in Zanzibar and offered prayers. He also paid a courtesy visit to Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi. The Hon’ble President expressed his happiness on meeting the noted spiritual leader. Respected Morari Bapu described the Hon’ble President as a smiling and simple president and felicitated him.

Local parliamentarian Bhagwanji Bhai and other prominent members of the Indian community were present during both engagements.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor