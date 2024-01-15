Morari Bapu visits world’s tallest 369 feet Shiva statue in Nathdwara

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 15: Renowned spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu visited Nathdwara and offered prayers before the majestic Statue of Belief, the awe-inspiring 369 feet tall statue of Lord Shiva, on Friday.

Also known as Vishwas Swaroopam, the Statue of Belief is one of the largest statues of Lord Shiva in the world and among the five largest statues worldwide.

Morari Bapu, who has devoted his life to spreading the teachings of Lord Ram and Ramayana, offered prayers before the Statue of Belief, a day before commencing his Ramkatha in Shravasti, where Lord Buddha spent time after attaining enlightenment.

The Statue of Belief project was envisioned by Madan Paliwal, Chairman of Miraj Group. The statue, which includes a 34m high pedestal, was constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji. Standing at a towering 369 feet, the statue can be spotted from a distance of 20 km.

Work on the monument began in 2012 and it was unveiled on October 29, 2022, and has since become an iconic symbol of spiritual reverence. The Statue of Belief has become one of the most popular religious sites in the region.

