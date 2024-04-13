Morari Bapu’s tributes to deceased in accidents at Dhoraji, Haryana and Chhattisgarh

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 13: Four members of a family from Dhoraji died after their car plunged into the Bhadar river following a tyre burst. Noted spiritual leader Morari Bapu has dedicated a sum of Rs. 15,000 for each of the deceased persons. The total assistance of Rs. 60,000 has been delivered to the bereaved family by Porbandar-based Bharatbhai Data and other listeners of Morari Bapu's Ramkatha.

In another incident, six children lost their lives after their school bus met with an accident at Mahendragarh in Haryana. Delhi-based Kamalkumar Sharma and others will contribute a sum of Rs. 15,000 to each of the bereaved families. More details about the victims are being gathered to deliver the assistance of Rs. 90,000 to them.

Similarly, 15 persons lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Durg district in a bus accident. More details about the victims are being collected. Following Morari Bapu's appeal, a total assistance of Rs. 2,25,000 would be paid to the grieving families. A total assistance of Rs. 3,75,000 has been dedicated in these three incidents.

Respected Morari Bapu has prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased persons and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

