More than one lakh Indian mothers trust Premium Baby Skincare Brand Sanosan

Sanosan, Made in Germany premium baby care brand has become the most popular choice for the Indian mothers due to its exclusive natural-ingredients-based-products portfolio.

It has successfully captured the premium baby care products markets with more than 1 lakh satisfied customers in less than a year of its launch in India by Glowderma, one of the leading skincare companies in India.

Every Sanosan product contains combination of substances developed especially for babies. Natural ingredients such as Organic Olive Oil and Milk Proteins with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of the premium Sanosan baby skin care products.

Glowderma Director - Sales & Marketing Rajendra Mehta said, "We are elated that Sanosan has received a great response not only in metros but also in tier-I-II cities in such a short span of time. The brand has arguably surpassed the expectations of Indian mothers and we are moving ahead with a great pace to capture the dominant share of premium baby skincare market in India. We have been successful to build a loyal base of more than 1 lakh customers already. Confident about growing demand we are expanding aggressively in small towns as well."

Considering that the little baby's skin is so soft and delicate, it's only natural that the mothers look for the safest and gentlest baby care products like Sanosan Baby Bath and Shampoo, Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, Sanosan Baby Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Soap, among others.

All these exclusive products preferred by Indian mothers are developed by Sanosan's own research and development laboratories in Germany, hand-in-hand with dermatologists, and these products are clinically tested there too.

Apart from the organic Olive Oil, the most exciting ingredient that sets Sanosan baby products apart from many others is its use of natural milk protein in each and every baby product. Gentle for baby's delicate skin, natural milk protein forms a protective layer, reduces moisture loss and provides a 24-hour moisturising effect.

Moreover, Sanosan's products are strictly free from harmful chemicals like silicones, paraffins, SLS/SLEs or Phenoxyethanol, giving the mamas complete peace of mind. In addition to Sanosan products being natural, all formulas are also completely biodegradable so they are better for the environment.

Available in more than 70 countries across the globe, Sanosan is a renowned brand from 70 years old company - Mann & Schroder Cosmetics (M&S Cosmetics) - Germany. Established in 1951, 'M&S cosmetics' manufactures supreme quality products. It manufactures more than 2000 different products in different categories. M&S - Germany is the family-owned company in the 3rd generation with high ethics & values.

Sanosan baby care brand was launched in Germany in the year 1983. Parents all around the world trust Sanosan for the gentle cleansing and care of the sensitive skin of baby. Natural ingredients such as hydrolysed milk protein & organic olive oil with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of product formulas. Every Sanosan product contains combinations of natural substances developed especially for delicate and sensitive baby skin. All Sanosan products have been clinically tested and are produced only in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. Entire production process of Sanosan is subjected to the strictest quality control.

Glowderma Lab Private Limited (Glowderma) is a private limited company based in Mumbai, India. A leading pharmaceutical company, Glowderma started its operations in 2003 with a vision to attain leadership in the field of dermatology by launching trusted, innovative and safe products. Glowderma is known for its highest WHO GMP quality standard operations and extensive research based on the feedback of its valued customer.

Glowderma understands the social responsibility towards patient safety and hence it started "MISSION NO PARABEN" by making all products paraben free. Glowderma has 800+ pan-India distribution networks along with 400+ enterprising Glowdermians and these numbers are growing.

