MortgageBuddy Hits a Monthly Disbursement Milestone of Rs 500 Crore and Aiming for Pan-India Growth

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: Fintech startup MortgageBuddy, a rising leader in the home loan sector, has achieved a remarkable milestone by reaching Rs 500 crore in monthly disbursements in December 2024. From starting at less than Rs 100 crore in April 2024, the company has grown exponentially, disbursing over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively by the end of the year.

The company's success is driven by its focus on providing seamless and accessible home loan solutions in both urban and emerging markets. Its digital-plus-physical model ensures efficiency while meeting diverse customer needs based on their requirement the company offers different kinds of loans and works adeptly on its customer -centric approach. Initially operating in Pune and Mumbai, the company has widespread across Maharashtra to cities like Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Solapur, and Kolhapur. Outside the state, it now has offices in Hyderabad, Surat, Jaipur, and Bhopal, with plans to establish a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, and New Delhi this year.

MortgageBuddy, Co-founded and led by Managing Director CA Rakesh R Bhojgadhiya said, "Within just eight months, from April to December 2024, The MortgageBuddy raised its bar by streamlining their operations, and aligned them while resulting in leading upto attain almost Rs 500 crore as a monthly disbursement and a substantial milestone of December 2024."

Bhushan Salunke, Co-founder and CEO, MortgageBuddy said, "The company is strategically entering in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with plans to establish its own Housing Finance Company (HFC) in the near future, solidifying its position as a key player in the home loan market."

MortgageBuddy is a fintech startup revolutionizing the home loan sector by partnering with PSU banks and providing innovative lending solutions. With a strong presence in Maharashtra and growing reach across India, the company is set to expand further into new markets and establish itself as a trusted name in secured lending. Supported by a family office fundraising round in March 2024, MortgageBuddy has been making investments in technology as well as a strong network of sales and distribution.

