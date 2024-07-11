MOS Logconnect Private Limited, a subsidiary of MOS Utility Limited, partners with India Post to revolutionise postal services nationwide

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: MOS Utility Limited, a leading fintech company, offering different types of Fintech and Utility Payment Solutions services to businesses and individuals today announced that its subsidiary, MOS Logconnect Private Limited has received the Master Franchisee License from India Post. Through the India Post franchise module, we will be expanding our service offerings to encompass a comprehensive range of postal services across India. This partnership also enables us to leverage India Post's extensive network and resources, ensuring seamless and efficient service delivery. Our team is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and we are confident that this venture will drive growth and success for our company.

MOS Utility Limited is one of the leading fintech companies, offering different types of Fintech and Utility Payment Solutions services to businesses and individuals. With a customer-centric approach, MOS Utility Limited is committed to delivering seamless and secure fintech solutions that enhance accessibility and drive financial inclusion. MOS has rich and varied experience with reputed Giant corporations in India, MOS is a conglomerate of various businesses web & App based banking /travel/utility services etc.

MOS has set up a well-knit Agent network over more than 25 states which is a vast network that would result in a massive impact in reaching last-mile consumers. Today's Announcement will provide access to Postal services in the remotest area, reducing the need for travel to a Post office Branch. It also offers a range of key services, including Speed Post (Domestic and International), Registered AD, Stamps, E-money Orders and Postal Life Insurance (PLI).

Commenting on the update, Chirag Shah, Co-Founder & Executive Director of MOS Utility Limited and Director of MOS Logconnect Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, that this strategic alliance with India Post is a testament to our robust operational capabilities, commitment to excellence, and dedication to delivering exceptional services. By offering essential postal services, we anticipate a substantial increase in our customer base, further solidifying our position in the industry."

Commenting on the Update, Ravi Ruparelia, Managing Director of MOS Utility Limited and Director of MOS Logconnect Private Limited, emphasised the transformative potential of the India post-franchisee model in reaching marginalised populations in the remotest area. We aim to facilitate seamless access to Postal services & thereby fostering financial inclusion and empowerment."

Commenting on the Update, Virendra Rastogi, Director of MOS Logconnect Private Limited, highlighted the significance of the Franchisee license in expanding the company's footprint and driving revenue growth. "This strategic partnership with India Post underscores our commitment to delivering value-added services to last-mile customers in the remotest area. By adhering to the highest standards of service and operating procedures outlined in the agreement, we are poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions while enhancing the profitability of MOS Logconnect Private Limited."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor