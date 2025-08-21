Moskino Cinema Park to Host the First-Ever Projection Light Festival

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 21: From August 30 to 31, «Moskino» Cinema Park, part of the Moscow Department of Culture, will host the «Projection» Light Festival for the first time. Visitors will experience large-scale light installations, digital art, and immersive music shows featuring both Russian and international stars, including Swedish-Congolese R&B singer Mohombi and American hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes.

Festival Program

The «Projection» Festival at Film Factory «Moskino» will unite modern audiovisual technologies, multimedia art, and light performances. Over the course of two days, more than 10 artists will perform across the venues. The event will create a new format of urban cultural space at the intersection of cinema, music, and digital art.

On August 30, the festival's main stage will feature Mohombi singer, songwriter, and dancer, winner of several prestigious awards such as the Kora All African Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. His tracks have been streamed more than 550 million times worldwide.

On Sunday, August 31, Busta Rhymes will take the stage. The rapper, producer, and actor is a two-time winner of the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards. His music has amassed over 650 million streams globally.

«Moscow Cinema Cluster is becoming a popular destination not only for the film industry but also for the entire entertainment scene in the capital from music to digital art. The «Projection» Festival demonstrates how technology can enhance the perception of art and transform urban spaces into the media environment of the future», said Moskino's press office.

The festival's central visual installation will be an LED tunnel, transforming the park's main alley into a cinematic corridor of light and motion. In the «Moscow of the 1940s» setting, video mapping will bring archival city life stories to life, reinterpreted through the lens of modern visual technologies. The facade of the clock tower will serve as the main projection screen.

Near the main stage, visitors will find a dynamic art installation an airplane with animated lighting, creating a sense of motion and guiding the flow of spectators. The visual elements will be accompanied by music. Performances on stage will take the form of immersive shows, blending sound, light, and video into a single artistic space.

