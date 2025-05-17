Most Promising Business Leaders of 2025: Driving the Future of Next-Gen Brands

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 17: In today's fast-changing business world, strong leadership is more important than ever. With clear vision, fresh ideas, and a focus on innovation, some leaders are standing out by building brands that truly make a difference. In this article, we feature 10 promising business leaders who are driving growth, inspiring change, and helping shape the future of business in simple, effective, and meaningful ways.

1. Ajit Kumar: CEO & Founder of Pipra Solutions

Ajit Kumar, founder of PIPRA Solutions, brings over 25 years of experience with global tech giants like Honeywell, Convergys, Sencha, and Walking Tree. Under his leadership, PIPRA Solutions is transforming the supply chain industry through advanced technologies such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, and Cloud. The company blends human-in-the-loop intelligence with scalable, secure AI-powered platforms to drive operational efficiency and sustainability. Known for its commitment to transparency, innovation, and collaboration, PIPRA has emerged as a key player in digital transformation and nation-building. With a global footprint across India, the Middle East, the USA, and Africa, and partnerships with IBM, NASSCOM, HP, and Deloitte, PIPRA stands out as a warehouse management technology pioneer and trusted solutions provider to both businesses and governments, offering a broad range of products and tailored industry solutions.

2. Amitabh Chaturvedi: Founder and Executive Chairman of Purple Finance

Amitabh Chaturvedi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Purple Finance, is a seasoned banking professional with nearly three decades of leadership experience in India's financial sector. Under his visionary guidance, Purple Finance has emerged as a forward-thinking NBFC, dedicated to empowering MSMEs with easy, transparent, and digital-first financial solutions. Focused on driving growth in Tier III and IV cities and district towns, the company recently crossed Rs100 crore in Assets Under Management as of 31st March 2025a testament to its strong product-market fit and growing borrower trust. Chaturvedi's leadership combines aggressive loan book growth and customer acquisition with sound governance, ensuring a high-quality portfolio. His mission to drive financial inclusion and grassroots lending is steadily positioning Purple Finance as a key enabler in India's MSME success story.

3. Hemant Rohera and Pinky Rohera: Founders of eMedica

Hemant Rohera and Pinky Rohera, the visionary promoters of Rohera Healthcare & Technology Pvt. Ltd., are driving innovation in oncology with their groundbreaking medical device, eMedica. With a focus on infection-driven cancers, their bioelectronic solution targets the microbial roots of diseases often overlooked by conventional treatments. Combining Voltage-Controlled Frequency (VCF) therapy, electron infusion, and microcurrent stimulation, eMedica works to deactivate pathogens such as HPV, EBV, and H. pylori, while rejuvenating immune organs like the thymus and spleen. Drawing from decades of scientific research, Hemant and Pinky are redefining cancer care by shifting the paradigm from symptom management to root-cause resolution. With ongoing global interest and clinical studies underway, their mission is clear: not just to treat cancer, but to empower the body to heal itselfmarking them as bold pioneers in the future of integrative healthcare.

4. Manoj Kumar Bhandari: Founder & CEO of Fortuna Impex Pvt. Ltd.

Manoj Kumar Bhandari, a first-generation technocrat and visionary entrepreneur, pioneered India's biometric attendance industry. A 1986 Electronics & Communication Engineering graduate from BIT Mesa, he began his journey designing microprocessor kits for engineering colleges. In 1996, he founded Fortuna Impex Pvt. Ltd., with a mission to create intelligent, locally-made hardware solutionswell before "Make in India" became a movement.

Under his leadership, Fortuna launched India's first in-house manufactured fingerprint-based terminal and was also the first Indian company to introduce SIM-enabled biometric devices and push technology for biometric machines. During COVID-19, years of R&D enabled a swift pivot to Al-based face recognition systems. Today, Fortuna powers mission-critical infrastructure across government and high-security sectors, with 500+ channel partners and ~20,000 clients. As he leads the company into global markets, Manoj remains focused on innovation, identity security, and building a lasting legacy in workforce automation and access control.

5. Rahul Pillai: Founder & CEO of Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Hybrid Shifting Solutions India Pvt Ltd is a tech enabled logistics and relocation company in operation since 2023. We are the only organisation in India to offer supply chain solutions to both B2B and B2C customers. With an investment commitment of USD 2.5 million and an infrastructure backing of USD 20 million from Transworld, Hybrid Shifting has managed to build a very successful and profitable business model in 18 months from its launch in the Indian market.

Backed by over 40 years of combined expertise coupled with state of art infrastructure, Hybrid Shifting services more than 100 cities across India and 180 countries across the globe.

Hybrid shifting offers a wide range of solutions including International moving and parcel services, Commercial and Factory Shifting, Warehousing solutions, Asset management, Fine Art handling, Pet handling and many other customised supply chain solutions.

6. Sairam Tanniru: Founder & CEO of Lowcode Labs

Sairam Tanniru, Founder & CEO of Lowcode Labs, is redefining how enterprises operate in today's fast-paced world. In under three years, he has grown Lowcode Labs into a powerhouse of over 100 skilled professionals, delivering scalable, intelligent solutions across industries like insurance, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and logistics. With expertise in low-code platforms like Mendix, Sairam's team helps organizations achieve rapid digital transformation by eliminating complexity and overcoming traditional IT bottlenecks. Lowcode Labs specializes in AI-powered automation tools, intuitive workflow solutions, and system integrations, including mission-critical platforms like SAP. Sairam's vision is clear: accelerate innovation and make enterprise-grade technology accessible to businesses of all sizes. "We are not just building software; we are solving real-world problems with simplicity and speed," says Sairam, embodying the Lowcode Labs philosophy.

7. Sanjay Kumar Jain: Managing Director of Resource E Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Managing Director of Resource E Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RESPL), brings over 22 years of cross-industry experience across trading, IT & ITeS and ITAD Solutions. A visionary leader with Bachelor's degrees has positioned RESPL at the forefront of India's e-waste recycling industry as Veteran. Under his leadership, RESPL champions digital transformation, environmental sustainability, and impactful CSR initiatives like Clean India, ESG Goals, Sustainability Framework, Job Opportunity and Women Empowerment. Sanjay is known for his strategic foresight, he has led numerous successful campaigns, forged key alliances across Fortune 500 companies, and built strong networks within both formal and informal markets. With 14+ years in B2B2C sales across Industries domain, Sanjay excels in strategy, compliance advocacy, and team-building. His entrepreneurial mindset, passion for innovation, business diversification in the field of Recycling and commitment to professional growth continue to drive RESPL's mission toward a greener, more sustainable future.

8. Sekhar Burra: Founder & CEO of Sain Innovation

Sekhar Burra, a dynamic thought leader, Certified Enterprise Coach (CEC), and Certified Scrum Trainer (CST), is a driving force behind Sain Innovation. With over two decades of experience, he has transformed how organizations approach agility, leadership, and digital evolution. Sekhar has trained and coached thousands globally, enabling professionals to lead with purpose in complex environments. Sain Innovation has become a trusted partner for Agile transformation, leadership excellence, and product innovation. What sets Sekhar apart is his ability to connect strategic thinking with practical execution, helping next-gen brands move faster, think bigger, and operate smarter. Whether coaching executives or advising startups, his mission is clear: empower individuals to lead change from within. Sekhar's recognition in 2025 highlights his commitment to building a future where leadership is inclusive, adaptive, and driven by continuous innovation.

9. Shyamrup Roy Choudhury: Founder of Aura

Shyamrup Roy Choudhury is not just building spaces, he's shaping the future of Indian real estate. A young visionary with over 14 years of expertise spanning infrastructure, investment management, and real estate, he brings a rare combination of strategic precision and boundless imagination to every venture. As the founder of Aura, he is leading a bold transformation of the Indian real estate landscape, crafting not just spaces but luxury developments that are human-first at the core. Under his leadership, Aura isn't just evolving into a brand but a movement. A movement rooted in timeless design, meticulous craftsmanship, and a belief that true luxury lies in thoughtful details and lasting impact. Honoured with the ET Young Leaders 2024 award, he is celebrated for pioneering developments that are as future-forward as they are grounded in value, and Aura is his legacy in the making.

10. Surbhi Bafna Gupta: Founder of Allter

A new mom, entrepreneur, and a changemaker; Surbhi Bafna Gupta is the founder of Allter, India's fastest growing baby care brand. With prior experience at Aditya Birla Retail and HDFC Bank, Surbhi brings a strong understanding of consumer behavior,sales and brand building. Her journey with Allter began when she couldn't find safer diaper alternatives for her own child. That search sparked a mission- to launch India's first Organic Plant-Based Diaper. Under her leadership, the brand has grown 2X every year since launch and has expanded to multiple products under its portfolio. In 2024, Allter was featured on Shark Tank India, securing a 3 shark deal. Backed by actor & investor Dia Mirza and powered by a passionate team, Surbhi continues to build a purpose led brand, driven by science and innovation in the space of babycare that is loved and trusted by thousands of parents for the safety and well-being of their babies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor