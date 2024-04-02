Motilal Oswal Ushers in a New Era of Investing with a Bold Website Redesign

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2: Motilal Oswal, a pioneer in the Indian brokerage industry, unveiled its new website, designed to cater to the learning curve and the demand for an enriched, empowered, and experiential online platform and marked a significant leap forward in the realm of online trading and investor empowerment. The new Motilal Oswal website, launched on 9th February 2024, boasts a plethora of features meticulously crafted to assist investors and traders in mastering the intricacies of trading and investment.

The user-friendly navigation and intuitive interface stand out remarkably on the website which has been designed with the primary objective of making all stock market related information easily accessible. Apurva Chaudhari, Head of Online Business at Motilal Oswal, emphasized quoting, "We have always believed in helping investors make well-informed decisions and our new website which has been designed to democratize a common investor's access to stock market related data points and simplify its understanding is a testimony to our commitment to the same."

Apart from a sleek design that is already transforming Motilal Oswal's strong digital presence, the new website is also gaining popularity among investors with its vast library of research reports, market insights, and analysis crafted by Motilal Oswal's team of research experts. In his remarks regarding the integration of research and analytics on the website, Ajay Menon, CEO and MD at Motilal Oswal, emphasized the significance of their research within the stock market community and commented, "Our research is highly sought after and valued by investors. The core-thought behind integrating our research on the website to help investors and traders find it easily without locating it from unknown sources. We hope that this will not only help the investors make sound investment decisions but also safeguard them from potentially fraudulent investment calls being circulated on various other channels."

Motilal Oswal's commitment to user-centric design and performance optimization underscores their dedication to enhancing the customer experience and reinforcing its brand perception and credibility. By providing a modernized platform that instill confidence in users, Motilal Oswal is now setting new standards of credence in the Indian stockbroking industry.

True to its Knowledge First approach, Motilal Oswal's website also offers more than 15 smart calculators ranging from a simple FD calculator and Gratuity calculator to a complex SIP calculator and Retirement calculator which are aimed at simplifying financial planning for the retail investors. Complementing these, Motilal Oswal also offers a vast library of educational blogs and short videos from a beginner level to an advanced level to satisfy the curiosity of all stock market enthusiasts and teach them the basics of the stock market as well as master the art of investing and trading.

With the launch of its new website, Motilal Oswal has reaffirmed its commitment to making online trading and investment easier, thereby setting a new standard for online trading platforms in India.

