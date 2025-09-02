Motorola and Swarovski® Present the Brilliant Collection, Featuring the Motorola Razr 60 and Moto Buds LOOP Swarovski® Edition

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 2: Motorola, a global leader in mobile innovation and India's leading AI smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the Brilliant Collection, an exclusive collaboration with Swarovski® that redefines the intersection of technology and jewelry. This debut collection brings together the Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP, merging meticulous craftsmanship, cutting-edge innovation, and timeless elegance to deliver devices that shine as brightly as their users. Motorola and Swarovski® share a passion deeply rooted in innovation, craftsmanship, and iconic heritage, and this partnership responds to a growing trend where consumers seek technology that not only complements but elevates personal style. With the Brilliant Collection, Motorola strengthens its vision as a lifestyle tech brand, seamlessly blending fashion and functionality so users never have to compromise between elegance and advanced technology.

The motorola razr 60 Swarovski Edition redefines luxury by transforming the iconic flip phone into a true couture masterpiece. Draped in the exclusive PANTONE® Ice Melt shade with a shimmering quilted leather-inspired finish, it exudes sophistication at every glance. Adorned with 35 meticulously hand-applied Swarovski® crystals, including a dazzling 26-facet crystal on the hinge and crystal-inspired volume keys, the design radiates brilliance and artistry from every angle. Elevating style to wearable luxury, the razr 60 comes with a premium crossbody case, seamlessly blending fashion with functionality. More than just a smartphone, this edition is a bold statement of elegance, innovation, and timeless craftsmanship.

More than just a design icon, the razr 60 is built for content creators and tech enthusiasts alike. It is the world's first flip with gesture-controlled video recording, enabling hands-free start, pause, and stop of recordings. The Pantone-validated 100% True Colour Camera captures lifelike visuals across 50MP pro-grade OIS main lens, 13MP ultrawide + macro lens, and 32MP Quad Pixel selfie camera, while moto AI automatically enhances photos and videos. Its 3.6" external pOLED display, the largest in its segment, integrates Google Gemini, providing AI-powered summaries, live transcription, and creative assistance without opening the phone. Crafted for beauty and durability, the razr 60 Swarovski Edition features a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds, Gorilla® Glass Victus, IP48 water and dust resistance, and a creaseless 6.9" LTPO pOLED main display.

Complementing the smartphone is the moto buds LOOP, which fuses Swarovski's signature brilliance with Motorola's cutting-edge sound technology, delivering an audio wearable that doubles as a fashion statement. Available in Ice Melt, the earbuds feature a lightweight, open-ear frame designed for secure, comfortable all-day wear, allowing users to remain connected to their environment. Sound by Bose, 12mm ironless drivers, and Spatial Audio + EVO deliver immersive, crystal-clear audio, while a dual-microphone system with CrystalTalk AI ensures calls are equally clear. Integrated moto AI and Smart Connect make device switching, playlist access, and personalized notifications effortless. Designed for durability, the buds offer IP54 water-repellent protection, reinforced memory alloy, and up to 37 hours of total playback, with fast-charging support for three hours of use in just ten minutes.

Speaking on the collection launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "With the Brilliant Collection, we are proud to celebrate brilliance in its truest form. Our partnership with Swarovski brings together two worldstimeless artistry and cutting-edge technologyresulting in devices that are not only powerful in performance but also extraordinary in design. The Brilliant Collection brings together motorola razr and moto buds LOOP, infused with crystals by Swarovski®, in a radiant showcase of how fashion and function can shine in perfect harmony. These devices are more than just technology; they are statements of style and individuality. This is the future of personal techwhere elegance, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation converge seamlessly to create experiences as unique as the people who own them."

The Brilliant Collection also marks the launch of Collections by Motorola, a design-led initiative presenting curated, themed devices connected by materials, colors, textures, and finishes. Each collection emphasizes craftsmanship, purposeful innovation, and lifestyle-driven design, setting a new benchmark for how personal technology looks and feels. Future collections will continue to explore unexpected pairings and premium finishes, creating devices that reflect style, personality, and everyday utility. The Brilliant Collection is available in Ice Melt for both motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP, with the earbuds additionally offered in French Oak, and all devices have undergone rigorous testing to ensure the Swarovski crystals remain securely embedded and the products maintain Motorola's signature durability. For consumers seeking technology that is as bold, elegant, and unique as they are, the Brilliant Collection offers wearable brilliance, sparkling audio, and intelligent innovationall in one seamless, luxurious experience.

Availability:

This exclusive Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP will be available in limited quantities across select markets beginning from September 2025. The collection sale goes on live from 11, September, 2025, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

For motorola razr 60 (Swarovski Edition)

Launch Price: INR 54,999

Net Effective Price: INR 49,999* (including 5K bank offer)

For moto buds LOOP (Swarovski edition),

Launch Price: INR 24,999

Additionally, motorola has announced special limited period combo offer for the Swarovski Edition of motorola razr 60 and moto buds LOOP:

COMBO Launch Price: INR 64,999

Next effective Combo Price: INR 59,999*

