Motorola Disrupts Lifestyle Technology in India - Launches motorola razr40 ultra and edge 40 neo in the PANTONE Colour of the Year 2024 - Peach Fuzz!

New Delhi [India], January 11: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand and PANTONE™, the global colour authority, have teamed up for the second year to create devices in the PANTONE Color of the Year. Motorola is the first and only smartphone brand to have a multi-year exclusive collaboration with PANTONE™, in line with its commitment to differentiate with design & colours while enriching people's lives through meaningful innovation.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the PANTONE Color of the Year program with the chosen color PANTONE™ 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. With a velvety gentle peach hue, Peach Fuzz has a cozy, tender essence that embodies feelings of togetherness, community, and collaboration. The new Color of the Year, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz, aligns beautifully with Motorola's pillars of inclusion and making technology more accessible for all. As technology becomes intertwined with humanity, we trust color to provide a tool for expression and deeper, more meaningful experiences with our devices. The Color of the Year 2024 does this by blending our virtual worlds with our desire for warmth, togetherness and compassion. The motorola razr40 ultra and motorola edge 40 neo have been chosen as world's 1st smartphones to launch to represent this colour, one that reinforces the importance of human connection, as do the devices. This collaboration with PANTONE™ strengthens Motorola's mission to make technology more accessible and help consumers use technology to connect intentionally.

Built for connection and collaboration, the new motorola razr40 ultra in Peach Fuzz lets stylish and expressive individuals stand out from the crowd. With its iconic flappable design, the razr40 ultra boasts the world's largest external 3.6-inch Poled display with its fastest 144Hz refresh rate, with 1100nits peak brightness. This flip phone is super slim when folded and has a gapless design, owing to its industry's 1st dual axis teardrop hinge design thus ensuring the phone is also infinitely flexible at multiple flex angles. When opened, the phone has a nearly creaseless 6.9" polled display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1400nits of Peak brightness. This iconic flip phone is equipped with a powerful Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring a seamless experience. The razr40 ultra transcends generations and demands attention, exemplifying the harmonious PANTONE Color of the Year 2024.

Customers can now grab the industry's most advanced flip-phone, the razr40 ultra at an unbelievable offer price of just Rs. 69,999 including the limited-period flat discount of Rs. 10,000. To make the flip phones even more affordable and accessible to consumers, motorola also offers No Cost EMI for 3, 6 and 9 months from leading banks starting just Rs. 7,778/month. The new Peach Fuzz color variant will be available on Amazon, motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 12th Jan 2024.

The motorola edge 40 neo is a device that puts color at the center of design. And the PANTONE Peach Fuzz hue in vegan leather beautifully complements the device's warm and contoured design. The smartphone is the world's lightest 5G phone with IP68 underwater protection, making it impervious to dust, dirt, sand, and even a 30-minute submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water. Furthermore, its 144Hz 6.55-inch pOLED curved display with support for a billion colors and impressive peak brightness and is complemented by a 144Hz refresh rate which makes the UI super smooth and fluid. The motorola edge 40 neo is also a processing powerhouse, boasting the World's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 7030 lightning-fast processor which is a 6nm chipset supporting Wi-Fi 6E for incredible speeds and has MediaTek HyperEngine™ game technology for the best gaming experience.

The headturner - motorola edge 40 neo, in the new Peach Fuzz color will be available on Flipkart, motorola.in and leading retail stores, starting Rs. 22,999, 12th Jan 2024 onwards.

Both devices were designed with connection and personality at the center and offer features that were developed to enhance our common humanity. These include our latest software experiences, Moto Unplugged and Family Space. Both of these apps embrace the balance between connectedness and rest, security, and boldness.

Motorola is also offering numerous software such as Moto Unplugged and Family Spaces. The recently introduced Moto Unplugged software experience helps users achieve a better balance with their smartphones. Backed by research and insights, Motorola is introducing Moto Unplugged to help consumers take a break from the distractions of their phones. This feature centers around the importance of taking mindful breaks from our device to be more present with ourselves and those around us. It lets users create their own oasis without totally disconnecting, so they can relax and stay in control. With Moto Unplugged, users can enter a special mode, allowing them to tailor a break time to meet their individual needs. The Family Spaces feature allows a Motorola user to remotely control another Motorola smartphone user's screen for remote guidance, selecting the interface of certain apps, exercising parental control, and managing the timing of other users, especially kids, using the apps.

To know more about the Motorola + PANTONE association visit: https://www.motorola.in/pantone

Availability and Offers

motorola razr40 Ultra

Original Price: Rs. 79,999

Exclusive Limited Period Discount: Rs. 10,000

Net Effective Price: Rs. 69,999

To know more and buy motorola razr40 ultra - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CQ2C1L58

motorola edge 40 neo

8GB + 128GB variant: Rs. 22,999

12GB + 256GB variant: Rs. 24,999

To know more and buy motorola edge 40 neo - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-40-neo/p/itm6fb5c2c795a3d?pid=MOBGW6JJ4ZJHVGXE

