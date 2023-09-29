Motorola has announced lowest ever festive prices on moto g54 5G, moto g32 and Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days Specials motorola edge 40 neo on Flipkart

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 29: The newly launched Big Billion Days specials smartphone motorola edge 40 neo, world's lightest IP68 rated 5G* smartphone and the world’s first smartphone powered by the lightning fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 Processor, goes on sale for the first time at a limited period festive specials launch price at Rs. 19,999* and Rs. 21,999* for its 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively ​

Price has been revealed for India’s most powerful~ 5G smartphone, moto g54 5G featuring the segment’s 1st in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and India’s 1st MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor with 6000mAh battery will be available at Rs. 12,999* and Rs. 14,999* for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively

The moto g84 5G, the first sub 20K segment smartphone ever to be offered in Pantone™ colour of the Year 2023- Viva Magenta, vegan leather finish & 120Hz billion colours pOLED display will be available for a standout effective price of Rs. 16,999*

The moto g32 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6.5” FHD+ display, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®, powered by Snapdragon® 680 processor is available for purchase at just Rs. 8,999*

India’s most affordable 8GB RAM & 128GB storage smartphone the moto e13, is available at an offer price of Rs. 6,749*

Motorola, India’s best 5G smartphone brand^ has announced massive discounts on its smartphones, ahead of the Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. As of 28th September, 7 p.m. onwards, customers can buy most of the smartphones across the motorola edge, moto g, and moto e series, at incredibly attractive festive special Big Billion Days sale prices which have been made live early. Additionally, the highly anticipated Big Billion Days specials, motorola edge 40 neo also goes on sale for the first time at an exclusive and limited period festive price of Rs. 19,999* for the 8+128 GB variant and Rs. 21,999* for the 12+256 GB variant.

Starting with the Big Billion Days Specials, consumers can purchase the world's lightest IP68 rated 5G* and the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 processor, the motorola edge 40 neo, which goes on sale for the first time at Rs. 19,999. (including bank offer). It features the segment-first 144Hz 6.55” curved pOLED display with 10-bit billion colours. It's a true head-turner with its PANTONE™ curated trend-setting colors like Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, and Black Beauty. The phone has an ultra-light and ultra-thin endless edge design and vegan leather finish. It also comes with a 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS, 13MP secondary camera that supports an ultra-wide-angle lens along with Macro Vision and Depth segment in one camera itself. On the front, users are presented with a 32MP selfie camera with quad-pixel technology.

Further strengthening Motorola’s 5G portfolio, the moto g54 5G, India’s most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segment at never-before-seen prices of Rs. 12,999* and Rs. 14,999* for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively, from 8th October. The moto g54 5G is also the segment’s 1st smartphone with a remarkable in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and segment’s most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device boasts two more segment-first features: the 50MP shake-free camera with OIS technology and a 6000mAh battery.

At a price of Rs. 16,999*, the moto g84 5G becomes the first smartphone ever featuring Pantone™ colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather in the sub 20K segment. Its 120Hz 6.55” pOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI- P3 support delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours. India’s most loved smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage powered by Snapdragon® 680, the moto g32 is also available at Rs. 8,999*. The moto g32 comes with a modern center punch-hole design on its FHD+ 6.5-inch display & 5000mAh battery.

India’s most affordable smartphone with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the moto e13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,749* and is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Moreover, users can purchase the world’s slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the motorola edge 40, at a Big Billion Day offer price which will be announced on 8th October. It is the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display (6.55" pOLED HDR10+). This device also has wireless charging support, making it the first of its kind in the segment.

Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

*T&C Apply. Prices include the bank/pre-paid/Exchange offers until offers/stocks last. To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale event, please visit flipkart.com.

Please note that the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

^Source- TechArc India’s Best 5G Smartphones Report

~T&C / Disclaimer - In segment from Motorola

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor