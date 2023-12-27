MoU between Prasar Bharati and Radio Televisyen Malaysia approved by Cabinet

New Delhi [India], December 27 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation in Broadcasting between India's Prasar Bharti and Malaysia's Radio Televisyen Malaysia, the Cabinet said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Cabinet, this agreement has the potential to strengthen the cooperation in the field of broadcasting, exchange of news, and audio-visual programmes as well as significantly augment India's friendly relations with the country

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the MoU/Agreement signed on November 7

With this, the total number of MoUs signed by Prasar Bharati with different countries has increased to 46.

Prasar Bharati plays a very important role in nation building and lays continuous focus on providing meaningful and accurate content to one and all, both within the country and abroad.

These MoUs are going to be crucial in distribution of content in other countries, in developing partnerships with international broadcasters and exploring new strategies to address the demands of new technologies. The major benefit arising out of signing of MoUs are exchange of programmes in the areas of Culture, Education, Science, Technology, Sports, News and other fields on gratis/non-gratis basis, the release stated.

India's Public Service Broadcaster, Prasar Bharati has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Radio Televisyen Malaysia, the Public Service Broadcaster of Malaysia in order to promote cooperation in public broadcasting in the field of radio and television.

