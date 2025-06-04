Movate Recognized as a Global Leader in NelsonHall's Conversational Commerce NEAT Assessment 2025 in Sales Capability Segment

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 4: Movate, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, announced that it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT evaluation for Conversational Commerce in the Sales Capability segment. The report evaluated providers' ability to deliver immediate benefits and meet future client requirements across conversational commerce services, including sales, retention, and overall conversational commerce delivery.

Movate was identified as a leader in this inaugural assessment due to its differentiated strength in combining GenAI-powered agent assist platforms, predictive lead scoring models, advanced conversational AI solutions, and industry-specific sales frameworks to accelerate revenue outcomes for global brands. Its Movate SalesEdge practice delivers comprehensive lead generation, consultative sales, customer onboarding, upsell and cross-sell programs, and retention initiatives across industries. Its strong specialization in outcome-based revenue generation models, sales talent augmentation, gig-enabled expert communities, and proprietary conversational commerce IP has enabled Movate to help brands drive customer acquisition, expand wallet share, and enhance customer lifetime value.

The NelsonHall NEAT report cited Movate's strengths in delivering GenAI-driven personalization and contextual selling innovation, its mature B2B sales and account management practice, particularly in high-tech sectors, and its deep analytics expertise across the sales lifecycle. Movate demonstrated proven capability in leveraging data science across micro segmentation, lead mapping, buyer intent analysis, churn management, sentiment analysis engines, and real-time upsell recommendations. In addition to being ranked as a Leader in the Sales Capability quadrant, Movate has also been positioned as a Leader in the Retention Capability and Overall Conversational Commerce quadrants, reinforcing its comprehensive strength across the whole revenue generation and customer lifecycle spectrum.

"Movate's recognition as a Leader in NelsonHall's Conversational Commerce NEAT for Sales Capability is a strong validation of our strategy to embed AI, advanced data analytics, and modular sales growth frameworks at the core of our client engagements," said Jeff Farr, Head of Movate SalesEdge Practice at Movate. "With Movate SalesEdge, we enable enterprises to modernize their sales operations, optimize customer acquisition and retention outcomes, and accelerate their sales cycles with digital-first, data science-backed solutions."

Commenting on Movate's performance, Ivan Kotzev, Lead Analyst for Customer Experience Services at NelsonHall, said, "Customer behaviors are becoming less predictable and brands respond by adapting offers and pricing on the spot in new industries such as consumer goods and high tech. Movate is capable of capturing this market opportunity with its analytics IP to identify buyers' purchase intent in real time and empower sales agents with GenAI recommendations based on contextual needs."

With a digitally infused, future-ready approach to conversational commerce, Movate continues to help brands adapt to dynamic buying behaviors, emerging sales channels, and the increasing need for personalized, agile customer interactions across the entire sales lifecycle. Download the custom report for more insights, visit: Movate Recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's 2025 Conversational Commerce NEAT Assessment

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

