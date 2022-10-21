Movate strengthens its ESG program with 'Each One, Plant One' drive

(formerly CSS Corp), a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, organized an extensive tree plantation drive, 'Each One, Plant One,' as part of its ESG program to help create a better planet for future generations.

The company recently soft-launched its rebranding from CSS Corp to Movate in September, 2022. As part of the rebrand celebrations, Movate had committed to planting an additional 12,000 saplings, one for each employee.

The plantation drive, held at Chennai, witnessed over 500 volunteers, including Movators and their family members, local school and college students, teachers, and lecturers. The local authorities, councillors and the panchayat head were also part of the drive.

Together, the company planted a wide variety of trees, including Mahogany, Rosewood, Neem, Indian Tulip, Bedda Nut, and others, in an effort to create a man-made forest for a greener ecosystem. This ongoing environment-friendly activity underlines the core foundation of the company's ESG values: care and responsibility.

Anish Philip, Chief People Officer at Movate, who was also one of the volunteers at the plantation drive, said, "We have been part of the IT & CX services industry for over 26 years and have come a long way in the last few years. We have tremendously transformed ourselves to align with changing business needs, and it was crucial to have an identity that reflects our growth and evolution into a human-centered technology company. Today, we are Movate, a company built on a strong foundation of care and responsibility toward our employees, clients, and the way we do business. This plantation drive is a gesture to acknowledge all the good work done by everyone who has been and continues to be a part of this wonderful journey. We are delighted to celebrate our new beginning by planting 12,000 saplings of hope for a better planet."

Movate has been a UNGC member for years now. The senior leadership team is committed to global environmental sustainability and consciously integrates ESG into the company's core business strategy. In the last couple of years, the company has planted over 25,000 native saplings. Last year, Movate planted over 3,000 saplings, disposed off 442 kg of e-waste through authorized recyclers, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by almost 5400 Metric Tons, reiterating its commitment to a healthy environment.

Here is the soul-nourishing video of Movate's plantation drive:

