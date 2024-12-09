Movement Network Foundation Announces Launch of Movement Mainnet Beta and $MOVE Token Generation Event

PRNewswire

Grand Cayman [Cayman Islands], December 9: The Movement Network Foundation, the organization dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology, today announced the successful launch of Movement Labs' Movement Mainnet Beta and the Token Generation Event (TGE) of $MOVE, marking a significant milestone for the first Move-based blockchain that settles to Ethereum.

The launch of Mainnet Beta represents the first phase of Movement's production infrastructure. During this phase, infrastructure providers can deploy essential network components including follower nodes, RPC nodes, and indexers. Network operators will focus on two critical tasks: ensuring the network properly synchronizes and validating security measures. This managed launch environment sets the foundation for Movement's innovative "postconfirmations," which achieve transaction finality in as little as one second dramatically faster than existing ethereum scaling solutions that can take minutes or even day.

Movement Foundation is launching the $MOVE token, via its MoveDrop program, distributing up to 1 billion $MOVE tokens (10% of maximum supply) to its community. The MoveDrop rewards meaningful participation and genuine technical contributions. The program is designed to build a community-driven network where token holders can actively participate in securing the network's infrastructure and governance, reflecting Movement's commitment to sustainable ecosystem development.

Unlike next-gen Layer 1 blockchains that operate in isolationMovement introduces a solution designed to enhance Ethereum's possibilities. Movement directly integrates with Ethereum, leveraging its robust network effects and security while simultaneously expanding the pool of secure and innovative applications. Through Movement, all Move developers inherently become Ethereum developers.

"What sets Movement apart is our vision for true utility on Ethereum," said Rushi Manche, Co-founder of Movement Labs. "By bringing the Move language to EVM, we're not just creating another L2, we're building a bridge that transforms every Move developer into an Ethereum developer, dramatically expanding the ecosystem's potential."

At the core of Movement's appeal is the Move programming language, developed for Meta's Diem project and celebrated for its enhanced safety and expressiveness. Move's resource-oriented programming model aims to ensure secure and bug-resistant smart contract development eliminating over 90% of auditor-prioritized attack vectors.

"Movement's strength lies in our vibrant community of over 800 builders and 840+ contributors who have been with us on this journey," said Cooper Scanlon, Co-founder of Movement Labs. "Mainnet Beta launch and MoveDrop are about empowering developers and users to shape the future of Ethereum scaling. Whether you're building on the Movement Network, testing new protocols, creating content, or participating in governance, there's a place for everyone in our ecosystem."

To celebrate this milestone, Movement Network Foundation also announced its first-ever NFT initiative - a community-driven competition to create the official commemorative artwork for the Mainnet Beta launch.

"Our community has been essential in building the Movement, so it's only fitting they should create the artwork that commemorates this historic moment," added Scanlon. "This genesis NFT will be a testament to the creative power of our ecosystem." The winning design will be minted as Movement's first NFT, with the top three submissions receiving $1,000 prizes.

Learn more about Movement Labs and its Mainnet Beta at visit movementnetwork.xyz or follow @movementlabsxyz, @movementfdn and @Move_Collective on Twitter.

About Movement Labs

Movement Labs develops the Movement Network, an ecosystem of Modular Move-Based Blockchains. The company is creating the first Move Virtual Machine L2 for Ethereum, along with open-source tools to promote Move adoption across blockchains. Their platform enables developers to launch high-performance Move VM rollups easily, bridging Move and EVM ecosystems. Through the Move Collective, their accelerator program, Movement Labs has cultivated over 12 innovative projects and teams, fostering a growing ecosystem of Move-based applications. Backed by $38 million in Series A funding, Movement Labs is advancing Move-based technologies and blockchain interoperability in Web3.

Follow Movement Labs on X and on Discord for updates.

About Movement Network Foundation

Movement Network Foundation is the driving force behind the Movement ecosystem, dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing the adoption of MoveVM technology. The foundation oversees the development of Movement Network, a cutting-edge Layer 2 solution built using MoveVM that settles to Ethereum. Through its MoveDrop program and ecosystem initiatives, the foundation supports developers, projects, and community contributors building the next generation of decentralized applications. Learn more at movementfdn.xyz or follow @movementfdn on X.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575812/Movement_Network_Foundation.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor