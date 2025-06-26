PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Moving Media Entertainment Limited (The Company, Moving Media) a rental service provider offering cameras, lenses and related equipment to the media and entertainment industry, secured ₹ 9.87 crore through its anchor book process on June 25, 2025. This strategic capital infusion, achieved just ahead of the company's IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, O7 investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:

1.NAV Capital VCC - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund

2. Aarth AIF Growth Fund

3.Vikasa India EIF I Fund- Incube Global Opportunities

4.Viney Growth Fund

5.CCV Emerging Opportunities Fund

6.Holani Capital Venture Fund - I

7.Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund

Moving Media Entertainment Limited has allocated a total of 14,10,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at ₹ 70. This calculated pricing highlights the investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

