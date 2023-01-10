MP Gopal Shetty Inaugurates the yearly NAR-INDIA Olympiad 2022-23 In Mumbai

NAR-India kickstarted their 6th annual NAR-INDIA Olympiad today at Mumbai. The Sports event was inaugurated by Gopal Shetty, MP. The Olympiad is organised for all the stakeholders from the Real Estate sector and will be organised from 9th to 11th January 2023. More than 1,500 people from across India from the Real Estate Sector have participated in the 3-day event.

NAR-INDIA has seen a roaring response from all city associations for the grand sports extravaganza. The 3-day event will include matches in, Cricket, Volleyball, Badminton, Carum etc. participated in by all the members present from the Real Estate community.

NAR-INDIA deems it very important for the camaraderie and harmonization of the Real Estate Sector to be maintained through such events. With the recent global crisis, NAR-India wants to also promote healthy living through such activities.

Talking about the Olympiad, MP Gopal Shetty said, "I believe this is a very positive and good step towards keeping people fit and active. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also encouraged the population through support like, Khelo India. Real Estate is one of the biggest contributors to National GDP and that makes it imperative to have such moral boosting and healthy activities for the people in the sector. I wish you all the best and congratulate you for organising such activities".

Speaking on the occasion, the president of NAR-India Samir Arora Said," A team that works well together is a team that brings results. Therefore, promoting sporting events as a team building and health promoting activity seems to be the right fit for our community. We will keep working towards the betterment of the sector and its people."

NAR-India is the top representative body and advocacy group for those in the Real Estate Transaction Advisory. NAR-INDIA was formed in the year 2008 to establish the highest standards and accreditation in the real estate industry and facilitate professional development for its members. NAR-INDIA is a Non-Profit Organisation created to be the collective voice of the Realtors in India.

NAR-INDIA encourages members to follow the highest professional and ethical standards in

the industry. Organisation provides support and education for over 50000 Realtors all over the country through its Member Associations. It also offers comprehensive resources to realtors to provide world class services & create value for all the stake holders in the industry.

For more information, contact:

Vandana Pathak, Creme Code Pvt Ltd

9920215589

vandana@cremecode.com

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor