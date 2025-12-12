MP's Neemuch railway station nears completion of redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Scheme

New Delhi, Dec 12 The historic Neemuch railway station in Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as a modern transit hub under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Established in 1880, the station is undergoing a major transformation aimed at blending its heritage with contemporary facilities.

Officials confirmed that nearly 90 per cent of the redevelopment work has been completed, positioning the station to become one of the most modern stations in the region.

Ratlam Railway Division Public Relations Officer Khemraj Meena told IANS that the building and facilities at Neemuch station have been comprehensively upgraded, with most of the work now complete. He added that 18 stations in the division are being redeveloped under the scheme.

Passengers have also welcomed the transformation. Radheshyam Prajapat from Nagda said the station has changed completely, with better cleanliness, seating and water facilities.

Another passenger, Krishnapal Singh Rajput from Ratlam, said visible improvements in sanitation and amenities have made travel more comfortable. Both passengers expressed appreciation for the ongoing development efforts.

Upgradation of the station complex has been carried out at a cost of about Rs 3 crore. New standards of cleanliness, aesthetics and passenger comfort have been introduced. The station now features a high-tech waiting hall, upgraded toilets, purified drinking water points, a larger circulation area, expanded parking space, a digital information system and free Wi-Fi services.

Work on installing lifts is progressing, and special arrangements have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Both platforms have been fitted with improved covered sheds, while a similar shed is being added at the goods yard.

In an effort to preserve heritage, the station premises now highlight the old clock tower and a vintage locomotive engine, both restored as key attractions.

A One Station One Product counter and an art gallery are also being developed to showcase local culture and promote regional artisans.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to modernise railway stations across India and enhance passenger convenience. The rapid makeover of Neemuch station is being seen as part of the government’s larger vision of developing world-class infrastructure. The upgraded station is already offering a significantly improved travel experience to passengers in the Malwa-Mewar region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor