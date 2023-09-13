Mr. Mangesh Pagare Receives the Social Award at Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Award – 2023, Honored by Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: In a glittering ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Mumbai, Mr. Mangesh Pagare was bestowed with the prestigious Social Award at the Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Award – 2023. The event, graced by renowned cricketer Harbhajan Singh, celebrated individuals who have made exemplary contributions to society, and Mr. Pagare’s remarkable efforts in the field of social welfare earned him this esteemed recognition.

Mr. Pagare, a philanthropist and social activist, has dedicated his life to the betterment of underprivileged communities in India. His journey towards social transformation began over two decades ago when he established the “Kshitij Foundation,” an organization committed to empowering marginalized sections of society through education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

The award ceremony, attended by eminent personalities from various sectors, recognized Mr. Pagare’s unwavering commitment to addressing some of India’s most pressing social issues. His foundation has been instrumental in providing quality education to thousands of underprivileged children, ensuring access to healthcare services, and promoting skill development programs to create sustainable livelihoods.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Pagare expressed his gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the award to the countless volunteers and supporters who have been part of his mission. He said, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have stood by the Kshitij Foundation’s vision. We will continue our journey towards a more equitable society, leaving no one behind.”

The Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Award – 2023 serves as a platform to honor individuals like Mr. Mangesh Pagare who exemplify the spirit of social responsibility and inspire others to contribute towards a brighter, more inclusive future for India. Mr. Pagare’s work underscores the transformative power of compassion and dedication in making the world a better place for all.

