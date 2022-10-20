Mr Naresh M Patel & Dr Seema A Singh of Avirat project solution LLP wins Times Achiever 2022

October 20: Recognizing the outstanding contribution in the field of education, partners Mr Naresh M Patel & Dr Seema A Singh, representing Avirat project solution LLP were bestowed with this year’s Times Achiever 2022 by the reputed media house, Times Group.

The much-awaited Times Achiever 2022 event at Novotel, Juhu, in Mumbai on 10th Oct 2022 witnessed dignitaries from all walks of life and was indeed a gala night. Famous Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and Director of Kartik Aryan’s blockbuster Bhulbhulaya 2, Anees Bazmee, felicitated different achievers in diverse fields like healthcare, fashion, education, entrepreneurship, NGO and so forth. The guests congratulated the awardees on winning the prestigious title and wished them the best in their forthcoming endeavours.

Both Naresh Patel and Dr Seema Singh are educationalist par excellence. They work to make learning and teaching more effective with active participation from students and through effective collaboration with the school community. The duos do not hesitate to implement new ideas and take risks.

Naresh Patel, a science Graduate, also holds an MBA in Human Resources. The learned professional is a Gujarat University PhD Scholar. Mr Naresh Patel has a diversified portfolio in the educational sector. Under his direction, educational institutions achieved 100% results, with 80% scoring first class. He believes in giving each student the opportunity to grow – mind, body and soul- the qualities required for intelligent decision-making. Mr Patel has taken steps to help students build and develop strong character traits such as self-efficacy, resilience, grit and optimism to help them flourish in an unpredictable world.

His sincere efforts to improve in the educational sector have earned him several recognitions and awards, including ‘The Indian School awards’ from Munjal University in Haryana and ‘Grow up Education Society award’ by Education Minister, to name a few.

Dr Seema Singh as a coach looks after the Mental Health of Students. According to the expert, “Though everyone is susceptible to psychiatric conditions, students are among the most vulnerable groups as there are many challenges associated with stress and pressure to perform academically. These ongoing or persistent stressors may provoke or worsen mental health symptoms. Hence, it is essential to focus on their development and well-being. Mental health needs to take centre stage, not a conversation to be hidden in the shadows. Every student deserves to know they have a strong support system alongside them throughout their schooling journey and beyond.”

Leading by example, these educationists encourage learning in all aspects of life. In addition, they advocate the importance of balancing life at school and life outside school to combat the current student issues.

The company is working in all possible directions to bring to the light of the Government the need to make necessary policy changes and organize a strategic plan to ensure the better health of students at school. Education staff, parents/carers, and other relevant persons in a student’s life must collaborate in order to maximize the best outcomes for them by promoting parental and community engagement.

