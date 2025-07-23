Mr. Sunil Subramaniam, Ex-MD & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund Joins Prudent Asset as Strategic Advisor

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: iPrudent (formerly Prudent Asset India Pvt Ltd), one of India's leading mutual fund distribution and wealth management firms, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sunil Subramaniam as Strategic Advisor. This pivotal collaboration was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with MD & CEO, Mr. Sunil Gupta in the presence of Mr. Rajnish Mehan, Executive Director and Chief Investment Strategist and Ms. Bhavin Shah, Senior Vice President.

With over 40 years of experience across global financial markets, Mr. Subramaniam is a seasoned leader known for his strategic foresight, macroeconomic expertise, and ability to guide institutions through complex market cycles with clarity and confidence.

His illustrious career spans leadership roles at renowned institutions, including over 18 years as MD & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund. Under his stewardship, the firm emerged as one of India's most respected asset management companies. During his tenure, he managed over USD 932 million in assets, with the flagship Sundaram Mid Cap Fund achieving an impressive 29.47% CAGR over five years. His career also includes key positions at State Bank of India (Branch Manager), American Express (Head of Corporate Banking), and Bank of America (Principal), reflecting a rare blend of domestic depth and international exposure in banking, credit, and asset management.

As Strategic Advisor, Mr. Subramaniam will play a key role in strengthening iPrudent's investment philosophy, expanding research capabilities, and elevating the client engagement model. His deep insight will help shape the company's strategic roadmap, mentor the leadership team, and drive innovation as iPrudent scales its presence in the wealth management space.

"This collaboration is more than a milestone- it marks the beginning of a transformative chapter for iPrudent," said Mr. Sunil Gupta, Founder and CEO of iPrudent. "With Mr. Subramaniam's guidance, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our mission of creating a future-ready, impact-driven advisory platform focused on long-term wealth creation."

Executive Director Mr. Rajnish Mehan added, "Mr. Subramaniam's unmatched expertise and leadership will empower us to deepen our research-driven approach, enhance strategic offerings, and deliver superior value to our clients."

Mr. Bhavin Shah, Senior Vice President, remarked, "His presence will inspire our teams, enrich client conversations, and ensure we are aligned with global best practices while retaining our core value of client-centricity."

This development is a testament to iPrudent's ongoing commitment to empowering investors through integrity, innovation, and intelligent investing. As the company continues its expansion across India with new branches and diversified solutions including PMS and AIFs, this strategic addition strengthens its vision of becoming a trusted partner in financial success.

