Mr. Venkat Kalyan Chivukula Recognized as Emerging CEO of the Year at the World Telugu IT Conference

Singapore, August 21: The inaugural World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC) in Singapore gathered global IT leaders, dignitaries, and innovators, putting the spotlight on Mr. Venkat Kalyan Chivukula, the Global CEO of SBS Corp. He emerged as a central figure, celebrated for his remarkable contributions to innovation and technology, earning the distinguished role of Spokesperson at the event.

Heading SBS Corp, a multinational technology powerhouse, Mr. Chivukula, has been an instrumental force in driving innovation and molding the technological landscape. His visionary leadership has propelled SBS Corp to unprecedented heights, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Taking place on August 5th, the conference hosted luminaries, including global IT leaders, dignitaries from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Oman, His Highness Dr. Bu Abdullah, and the Chairman of WTITC, Mr. Sandeep Makthala. The event highlighted the importance of global collaboration and the exchange of knowledge in advancing technology.

Mr. Chivukula’s presence was amplified by the attendance of his dedicated SBS Corp team, lauded for their exceptional achievements. The team garnered prestigious awards, reflecting their commitment to excellence and groundbreaking innovation in the tech sector.

A highlight of the event was Mr. Kalyan Chivukula being crowned with the “Emerging CEO of the Year” award. This accolade not only celebrated his accomplishments but also underscored his potential to shape the future of the IT industry.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Chivukula expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to his talented SBS Corp team. He emphasized collaboration’s significance and the pivotal role of innovation in driving positive change within the tech realm.

The World Telugu IT Council provided a vital platform for thought leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to share insights and discuss the ever-evolving IT landscape. As the conference concluded, attendees left with renewed purpose, invigorated by achievements and aspirations shared by luminaries like Mr. Chivukula.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor