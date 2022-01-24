MRN Group creates record by reaching highest capacity of sugarcane crushing

The MRN Group, a leading sugar manufacturer in the country, has created a record by reaching the highest sugarcane crushing capacity this year.

The group has also created a record by crushing 60,975.983 metric tonnes of sugarcane in a single day. Almost all the units that come under MRN Group have achieved their highest crushing capacity this year thus making it one of the most efficient, successful and trusted sugar manufacturing entities in the country.

Established in 1995, the MRN group is a diversified conglomerate with successful business entities across Karnataka. Its businesses range from sugar factories to agro industries, cement, banking, CNG, LNG, retail and ethanol production. The Karnataka based group headquartered at Mudhol in Bagalkot district is the leader in the production of sugar and ethanol in the country.

The MRN Group was established by an industrious, young, dedicated entrepreneur Dr. Murugesh Nirani. He was born into a humble farmer family at Bilagi in Bagalkot district. After getting a degree in Civil Engineering, Dr. Murugesh Nirani set his goals and priorities and worked accordingly to achieve success. Starting from scratch, he began his journey as a small entrepreneur and built one of the biggest business conglomerates in Karnataka.

He started his business with a small sugarcane crushing unit in Bagalkot with a crushing capacity of just 500 TCD/day and now it has a combined crushing capacity of over 70,000 TCD/day. Apart from the sugar industry, the MRN Group has diversified into various businesses. Today, the group successfully operates several sugar mills including Nirani Sugars, Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd., MRN Cane Power India Ltd., Kedarnath Sugars Ltd., and Badami Sugars Ltd.

Murugesh Nirani who is currently the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, through his conglomerate of companies provides direct employment to over 70,000 people. He has been providing training and essential new-age skill development to youths through his institutions to make them entrepreneurs. His strategies are not only aimed at making the youths self-sufficient but also job-providers. The minister has been encouraging and providing necessary assistance to young people especially those coming from rural areas with humble backgrounds to achieve success in their respective fields.

Nirani, after successfully establishing his industry, decided to step down so that he could concentrate on his public life and dedicate more time towards social causes. He handed over the responsibility to his son Vijay Nirani.

The is known for strictly adhering to its core values and vision. The company which employs over 70,000 people never compromises on the safety and wellbeing of its employees. The group has been winning accolades for its contributions towards enhancing the rural economy through sugar and agro industries and also its role in ethanol production in the country. Over 1.4 lakh farmer families in north Karnataka and Mandya-Mysuru regions are directly dependant on the MRN Groups factories

The sugar mills coming under the MRN Group have created a new record by reaching the highest capacity of sugarcane crushing. Nirani Sugars Ltd., crushed 23,187 metric tonnes of sugarcane while Shri Sai Priya Sugars Ltd crushed 16,411 MTS. The MRN Cane Power India Ltd has recorded its highest crushing capacity of 8,623 MTS, and Kedarnath Sugars Ltd achieved the feat by recording its highest crushing capacity of 6,048 MTS. The Badami Sugars Ltd has also created a record by reaching its highest crushing capacity of 4,124 MTS.

Stepping into his father's shoes, managing the affairs of the MRN Group was a huge responsibility for the young Managing Director Vijay Nirani. Under his leadership, the MRN Group explored new vistas, achieved greater success, registered new records and established itself as one of the most vibrant and successful business conglomerates in the country. 'I thank our farmers and workers for this feat. We would not have achieved this goal without their cooperation and hard work. The efforts of our employees and farmers have been significant to our success," Vijay Nirani said.

