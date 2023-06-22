Mrs. India Empress of the Nation, 2023 (Season 4) Shattering Stereotypes
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: The 4th season of Mrs. India Empress of the Nation by DIVA Pageants, was held on the 18thJune23 at the HYATT Pune. It showcased a total of 50 Confident, Charming and Charismatic women from different walks of life, leaving the audience in absolute awe that night.
This season was all about promoting Inclusivity by embracing each woman's individuality. Age is just a number - that's something they strongly proved last night. Divas from 21 to 70 years of age spread across Silver, Gold and Elite categories, respectively, walked the ramp with utmost poise and grace. The Introduction of the Plus-Size Award was another cherry on the cake for this fashion forward, Women Empowering Pageant.
This grand event was presented by NIBE Limited and Co-powered by Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic. The Guests of Honour were Aseem Gupta, Principal Secretary - Urban Development, Vikram Kumar- Pune Municipal Commissioner & Manjusha Nibe - Founder NIBE Limited.
Actor, Neelam Kothari Soni led the Elite Jury along with Actor & Sports Presenter - Ridhima Pathak. Sandeep Singh - GM HYATT, Pune, Swatee Kumar - C.A. , Ovette Ricalde - International Pageant Director, Dr Leena Gupta - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Cicilia Sanyal - Winner Mrs India MIEN 2021, Farha Anwar - Mrs Asia 2018, Karl Mascarenhas - Director DIVA Pageants, were the esteemed judges for the evening.
Celebrity host & Actor, Aman Yatan Verma hosted this grand event with his customary verve and vigour.
Selecting the Top 3 Winners in each category from the 50 gorgeous women on stage was a herculean task for the jury, as all of them performed exceptionally well.
Title Winners -
Silver Category (21 to 38 years)
Winner : Priyanka Gadia - Pune
1st RU : Abhilasha Chahalia - New Delhi
2nd RU: Dr Neha Prabhu Salgaoncar - Goa
Gold Category (39 to 49 years) -
Winner : Apeksha Dabral - Bhopal
1st RU : Dr Mrinalini Bhardwaj - Pune
2nd RU : Rakshhaa Karwa - Mumbai
Elite Category (50 years onwards) -
Winner: Sujatha Sharma - Bangalore
1st RU : Seema Sinha - Delhi
2nd RU : Kakoli Ghosh - Kolkatta
Plus - Size Category
Winner : Dharini Panchal - Mumbai
The Coronation of Six International DIVA Queens was the highlight of the event. It would be a matter of pride for our country, when these Women represent India in various International Pageants, under the keen supervision of International Pageant Coach, Anjana Mascarenhas of DIVA Pageants.
DIVA Queens at International Pageants :
Nilakshi Lohi : Mrs Earth Asia Pacific 2023
Dr Mrinalini Bharadwaj : Mrs Tourism India 2023
Dr Urvashi Patil : Mrs Universe Official India 2023
Kashmira Doctor : Elite Mrs Universe Official India 2023
Nikkoo Dsouza : Elite Mrs Grand Universe 2023
Dr Meghna Dewan Gopal : International Queen 2023
Show Director & Choreographer, Pooja Singh, mesmerized the audience with her well choreographed sequences.
This event in all its grandeur was flawlessly co-ordinated by Cicilia Sanyal, Mrunali Tayade, Anjani Kushwaha, Tanuja Bangera & Spenta Patel.
Mrs. India Empress of the Nation, a registered pageant, is the brainchild of Karl & Anjana Mascarenhas which best exemplified the DIVA belief ; Dare Dream Dazzle.
Partners that made the event Grand :
Presenting Partner - NIBE Ltd
Powered By - HYATT Pune
Co-powered by - Meesha Diagnostics & Polyclinic
Media Partner - Lokmat
Smile Partner - Sweet Smiles Dental Clinic & Implant Centre
PR Partner - Inspirations
Gifting Partner - Modasutra
Numerology Partner - Ank Jyotiishi
Tarot Partner - Mystic Empress
Official Show Director & Choreographer - Pooja Singh
Makeover Partner - Style Mantra & Sia
Charity Partner - We Help Welfare Foundation
Talent Partner - Diva Talent Hub
Nail Partner - SimMon Nails & More
Beauty partner - O'Esthetics
Dessert Partner - Choco Kasttle & Florango
Chocolate Partner - Crumbs & Cherries
Tea Partner - Glenlicious
Hair Care Partner- Erayba/
Magazine Partner - Grehlakhmi
Social Media Partner - Momchronicles & Anshu Das
Weight Management Partner - ProGen Weight Management
Gifting Partner - Kanu DryFruit
Beverage Partner - Sula Vineyards
Beverage Partner- BIRA
Eyewear & Sunwear Partner - Lawrence & Mayo
Photography Partner - SJ Illumination
Videography Partner - iPlus Media Solutions
Photoshoot Partner - Sahil Photography
Assistant Choreographer - Ajay Lokhande
Official Anchor of Subtitle Ceremony, Talent Round & The Red Carpet - Vibhuti Pandey
For more details, please contact :
Website : www.divapageants.com
