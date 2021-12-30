Mrs India Galaxy 2021: A platform to empower married women

Mrs India Galaxy pageant is such a platform where married women can reach their best potential in their dynamism by showcasing their talents.

The pageant provides contestants with an opportunity to walk the ramp as professional models. This platform is known for breaking stereotypes of a certain age, weight or height.

The great minds behind the concepts include directors Ginny Kapoor and Gagandeep Kapoor. These both eminent personalities have served for a long time helping women get empowered.

Ginny Kapoor, the Chief Mentor of Mrs India Galaxy pageant, strongly believes that a positive mindset and confidence can lead to a prosperous and meaningful life. Beauty can not be confined to only external appearance, with this pageant we aim to create awareness for many important social issues as well.

Gagandeep Kapoor, Show Director of Mrs India Galaxy believes that You are Never Too Old to Set Another Goal or to Dream, a New Dream, Because Goals are Achievable and Dreams can Turn into Reality.

Mrs India Galaxy 2021 which was recently held was organised by Vibrant concepts in New Delhi. The event was glittered by very talented and competitive participants who came from various locations across India. About 16000 contestants applied - among which after many screenings and eliminations, 80 finalists were shortlisted. This year event revolved around the awareness of the important social issue - stop violence against women.

The event focuses on improving the overall personality and confidence of the participants. This year grooming and training sessions were held during three months period before competition dates. In these sessions, contestants prepared in various aspects to enhance self-confidence while walking the ramp, personality enhancement, nutrition, fitness and other areas of development that are needed to become a professional model.

Apart from these activities, pageant participants did some amazing public-welfare tasks. They spread awareness on various issues like street animals condition, environment conservation, and promoting Indian weavers.

Highlights of Mrs India Galaxy 2021 Pageant Event:

In Mrs India Galaxy 2021, the show summed up with a mega finale round which chose our Mrs India Galaxy for the current year. The decision-making Jury included brilliant personas from the fashion and media industry like Mr Super Model Universe 2016 winner Gagan Verma, an International Yoga expert and model Purva Ranawat, our Mrs Universe III 2019 Amita Panda, famous model and celebrity Surbhi Bhansali, and renowned Bollywood singer Shankar Sahney.

The event finale was a success with talented and stunning participants who gave a tough competition to each other.

Dr Nikita Sokal was crowned as the Mrs India Galaxy 2021. Other title holders were Rajashree Chakraborty as the first runner up and Akhila Darshan as the Second Runner up. The event heartily concluded with greeting participants, jury members and other crew members.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor