Mrs. World International 2024: Celebrating Empowerment and Excellence of Married Women

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21: Orchestrated by the visionary Barkha Nangia and Abishek Nangia, founders of Glamour Gurgaon, Mrs. World International 2024 celebrated the diverse achievements of married women worldwide. The event featured around 140 contestants divided into two groups, and took place at the splendid Leela Ambience in Gurgaon on June 1st 2024.

Under Barkha Nangia's guidance, the event recognized the invaluable contributions of married women to their families and communities, while empowering them to pursue their passions. Esteemed guests from the fashion and entertainment industries added to the night's unparalleled glamour and sophistication.

The grand finale, the culmination of rigorous global auditions, showcased participants' confidence, stage presence, and runway skills. Contestants underwent four days of intensive grooming and training sessions before the finale. The event also highlighted Glamour Gurgaon's commitment to social responsibility, particularly breast cancer awareness through annual camps and free medical check-ups for underprivileged women, supported by volunteer doctors.

Tamil Nadu's Amudha Subramanian, claimed the prestigious title of Mrs. World Harmony, embodying resilience, determination, and perseverance.

Other winners included Shraddha Vadalia (Group A) and Anuradha Gupta (Group B), alongside distinguished titleholders such as Saumya Shree (Mrs. World Unity), Dr. Chandrika Gunturu (Mrs. World Peace), and Nithanya (Mrs. World Peace).

Dr Amudha Subramanian's Journey of Perseverance:

In the grand theatre of life, where the spotlight often shines on the moments of triumph and celebration, there exists a silent yet profound narrative of resilience, courage, and unwavering determination.

Dr Amudha Subramanian, a dental graduate, currently serves as a Human Resources professional in Star health insurance company at Chennai and an aspiring executive management professional at IIM Raipur. She embraced management programme at IIM as thirst for knowledge knows no bounds, igniting a passion for lifelong learning that fuels her journey forward.

Her journey is not just a personal odyssey but a testament to the indomitable spirit of womanhood, fueled by the unwavering support of her lovely husband, son, mother (a cancer survivor whose resilience serves as a guiding light in her path), sister, blessings from her late father, her father in law and mother in law and the workplace mentor Surendhar VP-HR, and IIM Raipur faculty members - IIM Raipur Director. Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani and Chairperson (eMBA) - Prof. Dhananjay Bapat and Gym Proprietor & Head Coach Gokul Srinivasan, personal trainer Bharath Radhakrishnan.

Balancing academia, caregiving, and her career, she excelled in dance, oratory, and swimming while maintaining her fitness routine.

With her victory, she aims to underscore that age should never be a barrier. Through steadfast perseverance and unwavering determination, she has achieved significant milestones as a working mother, devoted daughter, and graduate of IIM. For optimal success, there's nothing more vital than excelling in multiple domains.

Dr Amudha's story reflects the superpowers of marriage and motherhood, proving that with support and determination, women can reach unimaginable heights.

