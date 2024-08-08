MSMEs are backbone of economy: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at IACC-MSME Centre of Excellence launch

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 8 : The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) launched its inaugural "IACC-MSME Centre of Excellence" on Thursday at the KCG auditorium, i-HUB campus in Ahmedabad.

The Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during his address, emphasized the role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Gujarat's economy.

Patel said, "With 19.80 lakh registered MSMEs operating in Gujarat, MSMEs are the backbone of the economy. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the quality of ancillary services including electricity, roads and roads has improved in the state. As a result, Gujarat has become the first choice location for setting up the industry. IACC's 'Centre of Excellence for MSME' will further strengthen India-US industrial relations. The government is making responsible efforts for the development of industries in Gujarat."

Patel added, "1.07 crore people are getting employment through it. Having 5 per cent land area in the country, Gujarat contributing 8.63 per cent to GDP is a matter of pride for all of us."

Chief Minister Patel reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing a global platform for Gujarat's industries, referencing the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Patel said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea is to provide a global platform to the industries of Gujarat in the foundation of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit."

Speaking on the occasion, IACC President Pankaj Bahora highlighted the significance of the Chief Minister's presence as a testament to the strong industrial ties between Gujarat and the United States.

The Centre is designed to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with essential skills and knowledge to navigate global markets and enhance their export capabilities.

This initiative is part of IACC's broader strategy to bolster US-India economic relations by addressing the challenges faced by Indian MSMEs and facilitating their access to the American market.

Pankaj Bohra, National President of IACC, highlighted the significance of the Centre, stating, "The launch of the IACC- MSME Centre of Excellence marks a significant step towards empowering MSMEs to tap into the vast opportunities presented by the US market."

He added, "By addressing the challenges faced by exporters and providing them with the necessary tools and guidance, we aim to build a robust supply chain from India to the US. We will also connect them with American companies. This initiative will go a long way in supporting the growth of Indian MSMEs. We aim to launch similar Centres of Excellence in many more cities."

The IACC has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the National Skill Development Corporation and other organizations dedicated to supporting MSMEs. Additionally, the IACC is working in collaboration with the US Embassy to ensure the success of this initiative.

The launch event will feature a day-long Conference on MSMEs, with sessions focusing on key areas such as empowering MSMEs for future-ready exports, the availability of export finance, and export incentives and benefits.

Key industry leaders will share their insights, providing valuable information and resources to help MSMEs navigate the complexities of international trade.

