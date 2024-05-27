MTG Launched "My First Library" - A Set of Ten Engaging Board Books for Toddlers

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 27: MTG Learning Media is elated to our entry into the realm of early childhood development with the launch of an enchanting new product designed to spark early literacy and a lifelong love for reading: "My First Library." This delightful collection of ten captivating board books is specially created for toddlers, blending vibrant illustrations with engaging stories for a magical reading experience from the very start.

"My First Library" is thoughtfully created to provide young children (aged 1 to 3 years) with an engaging and interactive reading experience. Each book in the set is designed with vibrant illustrations, simple text, and durable pages, making them perfect for little hands and inquisitive minds.

Key Features of MTG's "My First Library"

Engaging Content: Each board book is filled with colorful illustrations and simple, easy-to-understand text that captures the imagination of toddlers and keeps them engaged.

Educational Themes: The ten books cover a wide range of topics including colors, shapes, animals, fruits and everyday objects, providing a comprehensive learning experience for young children.

Durable Design: Made from sturdy, child-safe materials. With rounded corners, it is safe to use. These board books are built to withstand the wear and tear of enthusiastic little readers.

Interactive Learning: The books encourage interactive learning through fun activities and questions that prompt toddlers to explore and discover the world around them.

Bonding between Parent-child: These books enhance the bond between kids and parents.

Development of Curiosity: Interactive elements like lift-the-flap and touch stimulate curiosity in young children and give them a hands-on feeling.

Brain & Speech Development: Introduction to basic topics like animals, colors, fruits, etc., helps in cognitive development and enhances vocabulary at an early age.

Love for Reading and Exploration: Promotes a love for reading, nurturing a lifelong habit of learning and exploration in children.

About the Board Books

These board books are based on 10 themes that cover:

* Alphabets

* Numbers & Shapes

* Colors

* Fruits

* Vegetables

* Farm Animals & Pets

* Wild Animals

* Birds

* Transport

* Body Parts

Why Choose "MTG's My First Library"?

"My First Library" is more than just a set of books; it's an essential tool for parents and caregivers to support their child's early development. By providing a rich and interactive reading experience, these books lay the foundation for a lifelong love of learning and knowledge.

Testimonials

"We absolutely love 'MTG's My First Library'! The books are beautifully illustrated and perfect for our playschool's kids curious mind. It's amazing to see how quickly they are picking up new words and concepts," Pratima Misra, Nunkun PlaySchool, Delhi.

"MTG's My First Library' has become an integral part of our daily routine. The books are durable, engaging, and educational - everything we were looking for in early reading materials for our child," Prashant Kumar, Indore.

Where you can get them

"MTG's My First Library" is now available for purchase online from www.mtg.in, Amazon or Flipkart and at select retailers nationwide. For any bulk buying queries, connect with the MTG support on 0124-6601200.

My First Library is dedicated to creating high-quality, educational, and engaging products for young children. Our mission is to inspire a love for reading and learning from an early age, helping children develop essential skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

