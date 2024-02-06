Mudra Yoga Studio by Mahek, South Bopal’s biggest yoga studio, inaugurated

Mudra Yoga Studio by Mahek is a haven for mindful living

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6: Sunday marked a transformative moment in health and wellness with Mudra Yoga Studio by Mahek opening its doors in South Bopal. An initiative of passionate yoga instructor and trainer Mahek Thakur Sinha, Mudra Yoga Studio by Mahek aims to cultivate balance and promote mindful living through the power of yoga.

The inauguration of South Bopal's biggest yoga studio, which promises to redefine general wellbeing by imparting yoga training, took place in the presence of yoga enthusiasts and guests.

Champion bodybuilder and 5-time Mr India, Mr Asia and Mr Universe, Rajendra Kumar Saxena, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The diverse range of offerings at Mudra Yoga Studio by Mahek reflects her commitment to the art of yoga. From traditional practices like Iyengar yoga to innovative forms such as wheel yoga, chair yoga, aerial yoga, and meditation, the studio will cater to all age groups. It specialises in yoga therapies for conditions like asthma, hypertension, varicose veins, thyroid, arthritis, diabetes management, migraine, and spinal issues. The studio also has a professional diet expert in its panel to take care of daily diet and ensure the right nutrition.

Speaking about the inauguration of the studio, Mahek Thakur Sinha said, “Mudra Yoga Studio is not just a physical space for yoga but a haven for self-discovery and holistic wellbeing. Our mission is to guide people towards a healthier, more balanced life through the practice of yoga. We have successfully treated a range of health issues over the years through yoga and invite our patrons to discover the joy of yoga and the transformative power it holds.”

Mahek Thakur Sinha has successfully cured over 4,000 people suffering from different health issues with yoga therapy and trained more than 10,000 over the years. She has a Master’s Degree in Yoga from SVYASA Bengaluru, certifications in Sound Healing, Yoga Therapy, and Aerial Yoga Instruction, and is a gold medallist in the All India Yoga Championship.

With Mahek Thakur Sinha's professional experience of over 10 years and her rich background in yoga education, the studio promises a unique blend of technical expertise and spiritual elements in every session.

